Massacre in Iran? Rights groups say protesters are being targeted, killed amid internet blackout, tensions with Trump

Fresh protests broke out across Iran overnight as demonstrators defied a sweeping internet blackout and a heavy security presence on Sunday. People poured onto the streets in several cities, including Tehran and Mashhad, chanting slogans in unison. Protesters participate in a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (AP)

Human rights groups warned that a “massacre” was underway as authorities moved to crush the unrest, reported news agency AFP.

At the same time, a near-total internet shutdown has severely restricted communication with the outside world.

The demonstrations that began over anger at rising living costs have quickly evolved into a broader challenge to Iran’s clerical establishment, now stretching into a third week.

The scale of the rallies marks one of the most serious tests to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, particularly after Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, backed by the United States.

Rights groups warn of rising death toll The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said it had received “eyewitness accounts and credible reports indicating that hundreds of protesters have been killed across Iran during the current internet shutdown”.

“A massacre is unfolding in Iran. The world must act now to prevent further loss of life,” the group said.

The CHRI also warned that hospitals were “overwhelmed”, blood supplies were running low, and that many protesters had been shot in the eyes, describing it as a deliberate tactic by security forces.

An earlier report by the Associated Press said that US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said it had confirmed 116 deaths linked to the protests, including 37 members of security forces or other officials.

Unverified videos that surfaced on social media showed large crowds chanting slogans and, in some areas, vehicles set on fire. Several clips showed families identifying bodies of protesters at a Tehran morgue, adding to fears of a deadly crackdown. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the videos.

President to address ‘people’s demands’ As the unrest continued, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian was set to speak publicly about the government’s response. State broadcaster IRIB said he would address economic reforms and public grievances in an interview to be aired later Sunday.

“In a conversation with the national media, the president laid out the status of the government's major economic plan to reform the subsidy system, and also discussed recent events and the government's approach to responding to the people's demands,” the IRIB said, AFP reported.

Iran warns US and Israel amid tensions Against the backdrop of the protests, Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp warning to Washington and Tel Aviv following threats by US President Donald Trump.

“In the event of a US military attack, both Israel and US military and shipping centers will be our legitimate target,” Ghalibaf said, according to Iran International.

The Associated Press reported that the warning was delivered during a chaotic parliamentary session, with lawmakers rushing the dais and chanting “Death to America!”.

Trump has openly voiced support for the protesters, writing on social media: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal have reported, citing anonymous US officials, that Trump has been briefed on military options related to Iran, though no final decision has been taken.

The US State Department also weighed in, saying: “Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.”

(With AP, AFP inputs)