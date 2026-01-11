After Trump's 'freedom' remark, Israel on ‘high alert’ for possible US intervention in Iran

Hours after US President Donald Trump dropped a major hint about his plan for Iran as authorities there confront the biggest anti-government protests in years, Israel reportedly remained on high alert for the possibility of any American intervention in the chaos. US President Donald Trump during a meeting with oil executives in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US. (Bloomberg)

According to news agency Reuters, which quoted three people who attended Israeli security meetings over the weekend, Israel is preparing for possible action by the United States in Iran, where violent protests have led to the deaths of more than 100 people.

ALSO READ | 116 killed as Iran signals intensified crackdown, warns protestors of death penalty: What to know During a phone conversation on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke about the possibility of American intervention in Iran, the source told the news agency.

Trump hints at US intervention In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the US leader said Iran was “looking at freedom” and added that America was prepared to support the protesters.

“Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” the post said.

Notably, Trump has issued repeated warnings in recent days, threatening intervention and warning Iran’s leaders against using force on demonstrators.

The New York Times reported that Trump was recently briefed on possible choices for military strikes. US officials, who spoke to the newspaper, said Trump has still not taken a final call on another intervention.

Iran protests Iran has blamed the US for the demonstrations, which began in Tehran two weeks ago over economic issues but later spread across the country over calls to remove the clerical leadership.

The country's attorney general, Mohammad Movahedi Azad, threatened people with a death penalty charge, saying all those participating in the protests would be considered an 'enemy of God'. In Iran, the said offence is punishable by death under Islamic law, a Bloomberg report said.

A latest report by AP cited a US-based human rights body and reported that at least 116 people have been killed since protests began on December 28.