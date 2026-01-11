US, Israel will be our ‘legitimate target’: Iran parliament speaker’s bold warning after Trump's threats

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has reportedly issued a sharp warning to the United States and Israel, saying both would become “legitimate targets” if Washington launches a military strike on Iran, as threatened by US President Donald Trump. Protesters participate in a demonstration in Berlin, Germany, in support of the nationwide mass protests in Iran against the government, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026. (AP)

The remarks come amid escalating tensions over nationwide protests in Iran and mounting rhetoric from the Trump administration.

“In the event of a US military attack, both Israel and US military and shipping centers will be our legitimate target,” Ghalibaf said, as quoted by Iran International.

According to Iran International, Ghalibaf said Israel and US military and shipping facilities would be targeted if the United States attacks Iran. The Associated Press also reported the warning, noting it was delivered during a chaotic session in Iran’s parliament, where lawmakers rushed the dais and shouted, “Death to America!”

Also Read | After Trump's 'freedom' remark, Israel on ‘high alert’ for possible US intervention in Iran

Several unverified videos of the parliamentary uproar have since surfaced on social media. In the footage, lawmakers appear to chant slogans in unison, however, HT could not independently verify the contents of these videos.

‘Not limited to reacting after an action’ Ghalibaf went further, warning that Iran would not restrict itself to retaliatory measures alone.

“Within the framework of legitimate defense, we do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after an action, and we are telling Trump and his allies in the region not to make a miscalculation,” he said, calling Trump “delusional,” the UK-based Iranian media outlet reported.

Also Read | NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's ‘terrorist organisation’ remark amid ‘we support Hamas’ chants

In a separate statement during the same session, he reortedly reiterated the threat in stronger terms: “In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centers, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets.”

Protests, deaths and detentions The warning comes as protests challenging Iran’s theocratic system entered their third week. Demonstrations continued in Tehran and Mashhad into Sunday, with activists saying at least 116 people have been killed in violence linked to the unrest, reported AP.

Also Read | 116 killed as Iran signals intensified crackdown, warns protestors of death penalty: What to know

With internet services disrupted and phone lines cut across much of the country, assessing the scale of the protests from outside Iran has become increasingly difficult. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said around 2,600 people have been detained so far.

Trump discusses military options Trump has publicly voiced support for the protesters, writing on social media: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”

The New York Times and Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous US officials, reported that Trump has been presented with military options for a possible strike on Iran, though no final decision has been made.

The US State Department also issued a warning, saying: “Do not play games with President Trump. When he says he’ll do something, he means it.”

Despite the rhetoric, it remains unclear how far Iran is willing to go militarily. Any decision to launch a strike would ultimately lie with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86. The warning also comes months after Iran’s air defenses were badly damaged during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June.

Meanwhile, the US military said its forces in the Middle East are “postured with forces that span the full range of combat capability to defend our forces, our partners and allies and US interests.”