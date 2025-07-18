‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protests take over US, demonstrators block ICE building in New York

Protesters across the United States have once again taken to the streets to voice their dissatisfaction with the Trump administration and its policies. As the ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protest took over the 50 states, protesters in New York were seen blocking the intersection near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. People hold up signs outside an immigration court during a protest as part of the 'Good Trouble Lives On' national day of action against the Trump administration (AFP)

In a video shared on X, anti-Donald Trump and anti-ICE protestors blocked an intersection outside the ICE building at Federal Plaza in Manhattan, New York City, during a sit-in.

Major protests speaking out against Trump's health care cuts, immigration policies and other decisions erupted in Atlanta (Georgia), St. Louis (Missouri), Oakland (California), and Annapolis (Maryland).

What is the Good Trouble movement?

The protests took place across 1,600 locations in the US as a tribute to he late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis.

John Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists, a group led by the Martin Luther King Jr

In 2020, before his death, Lewis called on US citizens to "get in good trouble, necessary trouble and redeem the soul of America." Hence, the name for the protests - ‘Good Trouble’

“We are navigating one of the most terrifying moments in our nation’s history. We are all grappling with a rise of authoritarianism and lawlessness within our administration ... as the rights, freedoms and expectations of our very democracy are being challenged," said Lisa Gilbert, the co-president of Public Citizen, ahead of the mass protests.

These mass protests come after clashes and riots erupted in California's Los Angeles amid the Trump administration's crackdown on immigrants in the US.

In response to the protests, the federal government deployed around 2,000 personnel from the National Guard in the California city. The guards, which were deployed in June, were recalled this week,

Following the tensiosn in LA, a “No Kings” protest took place in June as millions of people marched in hundreds of events from New York to San Francisco against the Trump administration.