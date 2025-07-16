Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
US military to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 03:48 AM IST

The 2,000 National Guard troops were deployed in Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel during last month's protests.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the removal of 2,000 National Guard troops who had been sent to Los Angeles to protect federal property and personnel during a spate of protests last month, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson thanked National Guard troops "who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding".(AFP)
Pentagon spokesperson thanked National Guard troops "who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding".(AFP)

"Thanks to our troops who stepped up to answer the call, the lawlessness in Los Angeles is subsiding," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

"As such, the Secretary has ordered the release of 2,000 California National Guardsmen from the federal protection mission," he added.

Even after the withdrawal of those military personnel from Los Angeles, 2,000 National Guard troops would remain in the city along with some 700 Marines. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics
