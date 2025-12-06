Marvel to bring back Avengers: Endgame in theatres in 2026 ahead of Avengers: Doomsday; See re-release date

Marvel fans are set to have a blockbuster 2026, with two major releases scheduled- Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. Now, ahead of Doomsday hitting theatres, Avengers: Endgame is set to re-release in September 2026. Marvel sets 2026 re-release for Endgame before Doomsday(Marvel.com)

A statement by Marvel officially announced the release. According to the company, the superhero extravaganza will hit theatres on September 25, 2026. It is unclear how long the movie will be in cinemas.

Avengers: Endgame re-release

The movie was the culmination of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It featured superheroes like Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) uniting to fight the megalomaniac alien Thanos one last time.

Endgame’s release is likely to hype up excitement for Doomsday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 2019 superhero drama is the second-highest-grossing film of all time in the US. With a collection of $858 million, Endgame is behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which minted $937 million.

The news also highlights Disney's emphasis on theatrical releases in a time when some studios are looking to potentially limit releases in cinemas. Interestingly, the news was announced just hours after Netflix confirmed that it would buy Warner Bros.

Avengers: Doomsday - Plot and cast

The upcoming movie brings together the cast of Thunderbolts*, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and the X-Men, among others. Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Patrick Stewart, and Ian McKellen, among others, Deadline reported.

Robert Downey Jr. is also set to return, but in a different role. The actor, whose portrayal of Tony Stark/Iron Man won over hearts the world over, will essay the role of Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be out on December 18, 2026. The movie will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December 2027. As of now, no details about the plot of Doomsday or Secret Wars have been released.

Disney’s updated release calendar

Apart from Avengers: Endgame’s re-release, Disney also made changes in its upcoming slate of films. The 50th Anniversary re-release of Star Wars: A New Hope was shifted to February 19, 2027, from April 30, 2027. An untitled The Simpsons movie was moved to September 3, 2027.