Avengers: Doomsday trailer to drop on THIS date? Fan theories and online rumours

Ahead of the release of Avengers: Doomsday in theatres next year, the franchise has already enthralled the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some major developments. Earlier, insiders told Collider that the first footage from the MCU's next big team-up film is set to be attached to the latest installment of one of Disney's other franchises - Avatar: Fire and Ash. Now, another rumor surrounding the trailer launch of Avengers: Doomsday has started doing rounds. Avengers: Doomsday will feature Robert Downey Jr. as Dr Victor Von Doom.

A major hint

Alex Perez, from The Cosmic Circus, has hinted that the much-awaited trailer could very well drop this Sunday, December 7. Perez shared a post on X highlighting a reference to The Fantastic Four: First Steps' marketing campaign that portrays the Richards family making it a point to have a family dinner every Sunday at 7 PM.

The post further added a text message that reads, "What are the chances Avengers: Doomsday's teaser drops on December 7th," followed by some additional marked-out text.

An interesting aspect about the potential trailer drop is that Marvel Studios might very well have been teasing its release date for a long time. For months, the official Fantastic Four X account has been posting the same clip referring to the Richards family's Sunday night dinner, CBR reported.

Also Read: After flaunting her diamond ring, Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando: ‘I’ve been astounded’

Schedule and dates

Avatar: Fire and Ash is scheduled to premiere on December 19 this year, while Avengers: Doomsday will hit theatres on December 18 next year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars on December 17, 2027.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU after five years. The actor is making his comeback as Dr Victor Von Doom.

The cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes returning favourites such as Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Romijn, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Danny Ramirez and Pedro Pascal.

Also Read: Avatar Fire and Ash: James Cameron opens up on what makes Tuk, the youngest Sully, a fan favourite

FAQs:

When will Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere?

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for release on December 19.

Is Robert Downey Jr a part of Avengers: Doomsday?

Yes, the cast of Avengers: Doomsday includes Robert Downey Jr.