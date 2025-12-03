After flaunting her diamond ring, Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando: ‘I’ve been astounded’

After sending the rumour mills into overdrive with an eye-catching diamond ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles, Miley Cyrus has finally put all speculation to rest. The pop star has confirmed that she is engaged to her longtime partner Maxx Morando after four years of dating. Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando recently attended the premiere of Disney's Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Miley Cyrus confirms engagement to Maxx Morando

The news of Miley, 33, getting engaged to the musician was confirmed by several portals including Page Six and People.

The couple sparked engagement rumours when they walked the red carpet together for the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash on Monday in Los Angeles. Her song Dream As One is featured in the movie.

Miley, 33, and Maxx, 27, posed for pictures together on the red carpet with the singer flaunting her diamond ring on her left-hand ring finger. The ring which is set in a thick gold band was front and center in every shot.

Later, Miley also confirmed the news to People, saying she is very happy in this phase of her life.

When asked about her engagement, she shared that she was "astounded" about taking this next step in her relationship with Maxx, who plays drums for the band Liily.

"The detail that I can share is that for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I've been astounded that I've actually been able to have and being able to kind of have more choice. I think it's also being older, being more protective of what I'm open to sharing," she said.

She went on to connect her relationship to Avatar's themes, mentioning that the movie is "about love, family resilience and kind of reconnection and that stronger together idea." "And so I thought it was kind of perfectly thematic and aligned with where I am in my life now,” she shared.

What do we know about the couple

Miley was first spotted wearing the ring around mid-November this year, according to Deux Moi. It was visible in photos from her birthday dinner late in the month.

Francesca Simons, a rep for jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, confirmed that Jacquie made the ring, which features a cushion-cut stone set on a thick, 14-karat yellow gold band.

The three-time Grammy winner and the drummer were first romantically linked in December 2021, when they were photographed getting close backstage during Miley's holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. In April 2022, they seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing while out in West Hollywood.

Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from December 2018 to August 2019.