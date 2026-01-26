Amanda Koehler, Peggy Flanagan, Anita Smithson part of Minneapolis 'Anti‑ICE' Signal group? Claims surface online
Several social media posts have circulated alleging the existence of a Signal group coordinating activities against federal agents.
Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen and intensive care unit (ICU) nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis on Saturday during an immigration enforcement operation.
Pretti's death came weeks after poet Renee Nicole Good, also 37, was shot dead by a federal immigration officer in early January.
The deaths have sparked widespread protests and outrage in Minneapolis and beyond. Local leaders including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have publicly criticized the federal response.
Signal group?
Amid the unrest, a number of social media posts have circulated claiming the existence of a Signal group purportedly involving prominent Minneapolis residents and activists coordinating against federal agents.
Conservative commentator Cam Higby shared screenshots of an alleged group on X, saying he had "infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them."
He added, "Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start."
Also Read: Alex Pretti was warned about Renee Good protests, had lost his dog recently: ‘Was very upset’
Following this, accounts sharing right-wing content circulated names and alleged roles of individuals, claiming that many of them served as group admins.
Some of the names mentioned in these posts include Amanda Koehler, described as a campaign adviser to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz; Peggy Flanagan, Lieutenant Governor of Minnesota; and Anita Smithson, a candidate for the Minnesota State Senate.
However, these claims have not been independently verified. HT.com has not confirmed the existence of the Signal group, the identities of its members, or the activities attributed to them. Neither the group nor the individuals named have made any public confirmations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan is part of the digital team at Hindustan Times. With over seven years of journalism experience, she specialises in US news, covering everything from politics and entertainment to crime and sports. When not working, she is either debating on Reddit or daydreaming about her next travel adventure.Read More