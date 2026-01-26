Amanda Koehler, Peggy Flanagan, Anita Smithson part of Minneapolis 'Anti‑ICE' Signal group? Claims surface online

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old US citizen and intensive care unit (ICU) nurse at the Minneapolis Veterans Affairs hospital, was shot and killed by federal immigration officers in Minneapolis on Saturday during an immigration enforcement operation. Protesters gather in downtown Minneapolis demanding Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) leave Minnesota following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti by ICE agents during a federal immigration enforcement operation, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. (AFP)

Pretti's death came weeks after poet Renee Nicole Good, also 37, was shot dead by a federal immigration officer in early January.

The deaths have sparked widespread protests and outrage in Minneapolis and beyond. Local leaders including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have publicly criticized the federal response.

Signal group? Amid the unrest, a number of social media posts have circulated claiming the existence of a Signal group purportedly involving prominent Minneapolis residents and activists coordinating against federal agents.

Conservative commentator Cam Higby shared screenshots of an alleged group on X, saying he had "infiltrated organizational signal groups all around Minneapolis with the sole intention of tracking down federal agents and impeding/assaulting/and obstructing them."

He added, "Each area of the city has a signal or several signals. Let’s start with a screen recording of all members of the south side group to start."