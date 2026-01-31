Indian-origin filmmaker Mira Nair, NYC mayor's mother, named in Epstein files as guest at a film party

Among the many names that have popped up in the recently released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein files is Mira Nair, the acclaimed Indian-origin filmmaker and mother of New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. The mail in the Epstein files indicates that Mira Nair was in attendance at a star-studded party hosted at convicted sex trafficker and Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s home. (File/REUTERS)

She is mentioned as having been among guests at a film party at Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s home.

The files, of which the United States Department of Justice released around 3 millions of pages on Friday, show Mira Nair mentioned in an email dating back to 2009 sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein, a convicted pedophile.

Also read: Chats with Trump aides, Melania’s email to Ghislaine: 5 big revelations in new Epstein files

According to a screenshot of the files released by the Department of Justice and reported by the Daily Mail, the mail is dated October 21, 2009, and was sent by Peggy Siegal to the email address jeevacation@gmail.com.

While the title and subject of the email is not disclosed, the body of it reads, “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director Mira Nair….etc.”

Inclusion of names in the newly released Epstein files are not a direct indication of any wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein died in prison waiting for his sex trafficking trial in 2019.

Also read: Trump's oral sex allegations to Bill Gates STD: 5 key takeaways from new Epstein files

Party for Mira Nair’s ‘Amelia’, say reports The mail mainly indicates that Mira Nair was in attendance at a star-studded party hosted at Ghislaine Maxwell’s home.

“Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gere at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird,” the email written by Siegal read further. “Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month.... Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg,” it concluded.

While it is not mentioned in the screenshot of the email, several reports say that the party was for Mira Nair’s 2009 film Amelia starring Hillary Swank and Richard Gere.

Also read: ‘Nice seeing you’: New Epstein files show Trump’s commerce secretary had planned lunch meet at island

Mira Nair is a critically acclaimed filmmaker who has directed films such as Monsoon Wedding, Salaam Bombay, and Mississippi Masala.

There has been no reaction from NYC mayor Mamdani's office on the this so far.

DOJ released 3 million pages, over 2,000 videos United States deputy attorney general Todd Blanche said on Friday that the Department of Justice was releasing more than 3 million pages of documents in the latest Epstein disclosure, as well as more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.

“… that means that the department produced approximately three and a half million pages in compliance with the act,” Blanche had said.

Blanche also said all images of women were being redacted aside from those of Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.