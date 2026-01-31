Trump's oral sex allegations to Bill Gates STD: 5 key takeaways from new Epstein files

The US Department of Justice has released more than three million documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, shedding new light on years of investigative material, emails and public tip submissions. A document included in the US Department of Justice release of the Jeffrey Epstein files is photographed Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, that illustrates several people who handled Epstein's financial affairs or who were close to him. (AP)

The latest trove, published after the DOJ missed a legally mandated deadline, includes records naming several powerful figures, while repeatedly cautioning that many claims are unverified or disputed, according to ABC News and the BBC.

Here are five key takeaways from what the newly released Epstein files contain.

Bill Gates named in Emails alleging encounters with “Russian women” and STD Emails attributed to Epstein allege that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates complained about contracting a sexually transmitted disease after sleeping with “Russian women,” and sought antibiotics to conceal it from then-wife Melinda Gates, the BBC reported. Gates’ spokesperson rejected the claims, calling them “absolutely absurd and completely false,” and said they reflect Epstein’s frustration after Gates distanced himself.

Donald Trump mentioned hundreds of times President Donald Trump is referenced hundreds of times across the files, including in FBI tip line summaries cataloguing allegations submitted by members of the public, according to the BBC. TMZ reported that one document describes an unverified allegation that Trump forced an underage girl to perform oral sex decades ago. The Justice Department said some submissions contain “untrue and sensationalist claims” and stressed they are unfounded.

Also Read: Trump, Ivanka, Musk and Bill Gates: Full list of names in newly released Epstein files

Elon Musk asked about Epstein island and “wildest” parties Email correspondence released in the files shows Elon Musk asking Epstein about visiting his private island and inquiring about the “wildest party,” the BBC reported. There is no evidence Musk ever visited the island. Musk has denied wrongdoing and has not been accused of crimes connected to Epstein.

FBI tip line summaries detail sexual misconduct allegations The files include summaries of tips received by the FBI alleging sexual abuse and trafficking involving Epstein and high-profile individuals. ABC News reported that many callers could not be contacted, lacked corroboration, or were deemed not credible by investigators.

Also Read: George Bush in Epstein Files: Shocking allegations emerge; ‘raped him too’

Prison records, Maxwell files and investigation material included The release also contains prison records, investigative files related to Ghislaine Maxwell, and documents detailing Epstein’s incarceration and death, according to the BBC. The DOJ said the disclosure aims to meet transparency requirements, while noting that inclusion in the files does not imply wrongdoing.

The Justice Department stressed that the records are raw investigative material, with redactions made to protect victims and ongoing probes.