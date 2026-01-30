Epstein files update: Bill Gates got STD from ‘Russian girls’; ex-wife Melinda, Musk in latest release

Epstein wrote: “TO add insult to the injury you them (sic) implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis.”

The email further alleges that Gates previously sought Epstein’s help in concealing a sexually transmitted infection from Melinda Gates.

In one lengthy note, Epstein accused Gates of betraying their association, writing that he had been “dismayed beyond comprehension” by Gates’ decision to, as Epstein described it, “disregard our friendship developed over the last 6 years.”

The messages, dated July 18, 2013, appear to show Epstein venting anger at Gates for distancing himself, while also making extraordinary claims about the Microsoft co-founder’s personal life.

Bill Gates, his ex-wife Melinda, and Tesla boss Elon Musk are among the biggest names mentioned in the latest trove of Jeffrey Epstein files, released on Friday. It was revealed that the Microsoft founder complained about getting a sexually transmitted disease after sleeping with ‘Russian girls’, and then asked for antibiotics to slip to his then-wife, Melinda, in an email chain. The files also revealed that Musk ‘enquired about coming to the Epstein island’ back in 2013.

The cache of documents also includes what appear to be draft messages composed as if they were written by Boris Nikolic, then a senior advisor to Gates.

One email describes a decision to step away from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: “I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill…”

The same draft goes on to claim that, in the supposed role of Gates’ aide, he had been drawn into matters he described as “morally inappropriate” and “ethically unsound.”

It continues: “From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trusts, with married women, to being asked to provide adderall fro (sic) bridge touramnts (sic), as I am a medial doctor, but have no presriptions (sic) writing ability.”

Bill Gates' team is yet to respond to the latest release.

Elon Musk wanted to visit Epstein island The documents appear to show that back in 2013, Musk had enquired about visiting Epstein's infamous island. An email sent to the convicted sex trafficker on December 31, 2013, stated: “Just a reminder Elon Musk was asking about coming to your island on Jan. 2.”

The billionaire, the richest person in the world, has denied any involvement with Epstein. He is yet to react to the latest revelations.