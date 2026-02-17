Robert Dorgan social media: Roberta Esposito's alleged Facebook and X profiles surface

The suspect who opened fire during a youth hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday has been identified as 56-year-old Roberta Esposito, born Robert Dorgan. Police and ATF agents stand near the Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, R.I., after a shooting at the ice rink, Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. (AP)

Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said two people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting. The suspect appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Local news reports suggested the shooter may have targeted family members, including a spouse and children, in what appeared to be a possible domestic dispute. However, Chief Goncalves did not confirm whether the victims were related to the suspect.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on Facebook that one of the victims was a young girl.

"Our thoughts are with our neighboring community of Pawtucket as they deal with a horrendous mass shooting incident, where one girl has been confirmed killed and four others injured. The shooter apparently also took his life," DaSilva wrote on Facebook.

Robert Dorgan’s photos and social media profiles surface After Robert Dorgan was identified as the suspect, internet users located his social media profiles and shared images on X.

One of the posts attributed to him criticized the Trump administration for saying there are “only two genders.” He also appeared to express support for politicians Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

These social media posts and related information have not been independently verified by HT.com.