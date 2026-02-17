Robert Dorgan social media: Roberta Esposito's alleged Facebook and X profiles surface
One of the posts attributed to Robert Dorgan criticized the Trump administration for saying there are “only two genders.”
The suspect who opened fire during a youth hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday has been identified as 56-year-old Roberta Esposito, born Robert Dorgan.
Pawtucket Police Chief Tina Goncalves said two people were killed and several others were injured in the shooting. The suspect appears to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Local news reports suggested the shooter may have targeted family members, including a spouse and children, in what appeared to be a possible domestic dispute. However, Chief Goncalves did not confirm whether the victims were related to the suspect.
East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva posted on Facebook that one of the victims was a young girl.
"Our thoughts are with our neighboring community of Pawtucket as they deal with a horrendous mass shooting incident, where one girl has been confirmed killed and four others injured. The shooter apparently also took his life," DaSilva wrote on Facebook.
Robert Dorgan’s photos and social media profiles surface
After Robert Dorgan was identified as the suspect, internet users located his social media profiles and shared images on X.
One of the posts attributed to him criticized the Trump administration for saying there are “only two genders.” He also appeared to express support for politicians Thomas Massie and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
These social media posts and related information have not been independently verified by HT.com.
Also Read: Who was Brian Elliott? Beech Grove police officer shot and killed near Indianapolis identified
FBI response
FBI Director Kash Patel said in a X post that the bureau's Boston Division is responding to the shooting.
He wrote, "FBI will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able. In the meantime please pray for the victims and their families."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More