Who was Roberta Esposito? Pawtucket RI shooting suspect identified

Roberta Esposito has been identified as the suspect who opened fire at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Monday, leaving two people dead and three others injured. Authorities said Esposito later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect was as born Robert Dorgan but goes by Roberta Esposito. Police stand outside the perimeter they created around the Dennis M. Lynch Arena where a shooting occurred earlier today in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on February 16, 2026. (AFP)

What we know about the shooting The gunfire erupted shortly before 2:30 p.m. during a hockey game between Coventry Schools and Blackstone Valley Schools.

Pawtucket Times reporter Branden Mello reported that shots were fired from the stands behind the Blackstone Valley Schools bench.

Initial reports indicated the shooter was a father involved in what authorities described as a possible family dispute.

According to the New York Post, three people, including the gunman, were killed, and three others were listed in critical condition.

One young girl was found dead inside the arena near the shooter, while another victim later died at the hospital.

Three surviving victims remain in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital. The hospital confirmed that four patients were transported there, one of whom later died.

"Rhode Island Hospital remains fully operational, and there are no ongoing threats, safety concerns, or impact on patient care," a spokesperson said. "We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available."

"Our deepest sympathies are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident," the hospital added.

Gov. Dan McKee responds Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he is “praying for Rhode Island” following the tragedy.

"Our state is grieving again," McKee said in a statement. "As Governor, a parent, and a former coach, my heart breaks for the victims, families, students, and everyone impacted by the devastating shooting at Lynch Arena in Pawtucket."

He thanked first responders and support personnel for their swift action.

"I am deeply grateful for the first responders, hospital staff, mental health workers, RIPTA drivers, and all those who responded quickly and bravely," McKee said.

The governor urged anyone in need of emotional support to call 988.

FBI response FBI Director Kash Patel said the bureau's Boston Division is responding to the shooting.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI "will provide state and local law enforcement any and all resources necessary and keep the public updated as we are able."

"In the meantime please pray for the victims and their families," Patel added.