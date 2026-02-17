Who was Brian Elliott? Beech Grove police officer shot and killed near Indianapolis identified

Brian Elliott has been identified as the Beech Grove police officer who was shot and killed near Indianapolis on Monday. According to WISH TV, the 33-year-old officer was shot while responding to a disturbance in an apartment. The suspect, Kenneth Terrell Johnson, is still at large. Another officer was injured in the shooting. Beech Grove police officer Brian Elliott was fatally shot on Monday. (Facebook/ City of Beech Grove)

Who was Brian Elliott? Officer Brian Elliott was a two-year veteran of the Beech Grove Police Department and a graduate of Beech Grove High School.

Around 6:05 p.m. Monday, Elliott and other officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Diplomat Court, near Emerson and Hornet avenues, next to Beech Grove High School.

The suspect shot Elliott and another officer before fleeing the scene. Both officers were rushed to Eskenazi Hospital, where Elliott succumbed to his injuries.

The other officer is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

In a Facebook post, Beech Grove Police Chief Michael Maurice wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that today we lost one of our very own, Officer Brian Elliott."

"My heart goes out to Brian’s wife, Erin, his parents, and all of his family, friends, and loved ones. At this time, I am asking that we lean on one another to get through this."

Maurice added, "We are grateful to the team at Eskenazi Hospital, and our law enforcement and community partners for their extraordinary response and support."

Also Read: Who was Roberta Esposito? Pawtucket RI shooting suspect identified

The suspect The suspect has been identified as 47-year-old Kenneth Johnson. He has been described as a 6-foot-tall, 165-pound Black male with a slender build.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said, the suspect was "last seen northwest of Beech Grove High School wearing a blue hoodie with either a hood or something covering his head."