Peter Mandelson, the former UK ambassador to the United States, has been arrested in London over his links to the late convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. London's Metropolitan Police said that "a 72-year-old man" was arrested on suspicion of misconduct.

Mandelson's arrest over his alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein has put the life of his partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, into focus. The Epstein files recently released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act showed that not only Mandelson, da Silva also had close ties with Epstein and exchanged emails regularly.

In fact, the emails suggest that Reinaldo Avila da Silva received thousands of dollars from Epstein as a "loan" in 2009, supposedly for an osteopathy course. In one of the emails, Epstein says that he will wire "your loan amount immediatedly (sic)." The email was sent on September 17, 2009. The files contain exchanges between them from 2009 to 2011.

Amid the arrest of the former top diplomat, the second high-profile arrest in the UK over the Epstein files row after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Mandelson's personal life has come into focus. In this article, we will look at the 72-year-old's relationship with his partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva.

Who Is Reinaldo Avila da Silva? Details On His Relationship With Peter Mandelson Reinaldo Avila da Silva is primalrily known as Peter Mandelson's partner. Other details about his professional and personal life remains publicly undisclosed. The exchanges with Epstein shows that he has been associated with osteopathy or alternative therapy, but the details are unclear.

Peter Mandelson and Reinaldo Avila da Silva were in a relationship for over three decades before finally tying the knot in October 2023. They met in the mid-1990s in the Caribbean. Mandelson was a Member of Parliament in the UK then, while Reinaldo Avila da Silva was a Brazilian student studying in London.

Their wedding at the Old Marylebone Town Hall was attended by many big-name UK politicians, including former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

This story is being updated.