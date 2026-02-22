Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor gets unexpected support amid Epstein row; ‘not criminal’

Amid the renewed scrutiny surrounding former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Ghislaine Maxwell’s brother has stepped in to defend him publicly saying that although some of his behavior may have been “sleazy,” there is no evidence of sexual misconduct against him. Ian Maxwell publicly backs Andrew after his arrest (AFP & IMDb)

Maxwell’s brother defends Andrew According to the interview by The Telegraph with Ian Maxwell, Ghislaine Maxwell’s older brother, which happened on Thursday, the same day Andrew was arrested.

Andrew has long been linked to Maxwell and her late partner, Jeffrey Epstein. Because of that connection, his arrest quickly drew attention.

In the interview, Ian Maxwell said that he believes Andrew is facing an even harder time than his sister. While he and other family members continue to stand by Ghislaine, he suggested that the royal family has largely stepped away from Andrew.

“Look, he’s a single man and what he did or didn’t do with various women was sleazy, humiliating for him and embarrassing for the royals”, he told The Telegraph.

Maxwell also stressed that Andrew has not been arrested over any alleged sexual misconduct. Instead, he is accused of misconduct in public office during his time as Britain’s special envoy for international trade, when he allegedly shared classified reports with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew’s arrest over Epstein links and his lost title Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on his 66th birthday over his close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011. And he is accused of sending Epstein reports from official visits to Vietnam and Singapore in 2010. Under the Official Secrets Act, such information must remain private even after leaving the role. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

Last year, Andrew lost his royal title of ‘Prince’ and honors and was removed from Royal Lodge due to his links to Epstein