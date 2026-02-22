Ghislaine Maxwell in Quebec? Truth behind viral video amid Prince Andrew's arrest over Epstein files row

Maxwell was imprisoned for her crimes and the alleged video has sparked buzz about whether she's managed to get out.

A video allegedly showing a person who looks like Ghislaine Maxwell has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has been shared widely, appears to show a woman in Quebec, Canada who looks like Jeffrey Epstein 's partner and accomplice.

In the video, a person is walking along a street when he comes across a woman wearing a blue jacket who appears to look like Maxwell. The individual calls her ‘Ghislaine’ on camera and asks ‘do I know you’. As the woman replies ‘no sorry’, the person appears to say he used to order ‘pizza’ off her.

The video also has the caption ‘she used to hook me up with pizza’. This is in all likelihood a reference to ‘pizzas’ in the Epstein files – the final tranche of which was made public by the Justice Department recently. The mention of pizzas has sparked a renewed interest in the ‘pizzagate’ conspiracy theory which dealt with cannibalism.

Reactions to alleged Ghislaine Maxwell video One person on X wrote “Ghislaine? Don’t I know you? Well she looks more like Ghislaine Maxwell than whoever is in prison. Have Maxwell & Epstein been located?”.

Another added “Please do not tell me Ghislaine Maxwell is out here with her brother living her best life. We are truly in the last days. Jesus is returning and that is a FACT. Our entire lives are one big psyop atp.”

Yet another noted “This video is going around of a woman in Quebec who appears to resemble Ghislaine Maxwell. The conspiracy theory claims that she was secretly released from prison. More likely is this video is AI generated or it's just a doppelgänger. What do you think?”.

Many people also shared photos of Maxwell and compared them side by side with screengrabs of the woman in the video. One person alleged that Maxwell's brother, Philip, was also in the clip.