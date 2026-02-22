Ghislaine Maxwell in Quebec? Truth behind viral video amid Prince Andrew's arrest over Epstein files row
A video has gone viral online appearing to show a person who looks like Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice and partner who's been jailed.
A video allegedly showing a person who looks like Ghislaine Maxwell has gone viral on social media. The clip, which has been shared widely, appears to show a woman in Quebec, Canada who looks like Jeffrey Epstein's partner and accomplice.
Maxwell was imprisoned for her crimes and the alleged video has sparked buzz about whether she's managed to get out.
In the video, a person is walking along a street when he comes across a woman wearing a blue jacket who appears to look like Maxwell. The individual calls her ‘Ghislaine’ on camera and asks ‘do I know you’. As the woman replies ‘no sorry’, the person appears to say he used to order ‘pizza’ off her.
Also Read | UK King Charles' brother Andrew arrested: What we know about his Epstein connection
The video also has the caption ‘she used to hook me up with pizza’. This is in all likelihood a reference to ‘pizzas’ in the Epstein files – the final tranche of which was made public by the Justice Department recently. The mention of pizzas has sparked a renewed interest in the ‘pizzagate’ conspiracy theory which dealt with cannibalism.
Reactions to alleged Ghislaine Maxwell video
One person on X wrote “Ghislaine? Don’t I know you? Well she looks more like Ghislaine Maxwell than whoever is in prison. Have Maxwell & Epstein been located?”.
Another added “Please do not tell me Ghislaine Maxwell is out here with her brother living her best life. We are truly in the last days. Jesus is returning and that is a FACT. Our entire lives are one big psyop atp.”
Yet another noted “This video is going around of a woman in Quebec who appears to resemble Ghislaine Maxwell. The conspiracy theory claims that she was secretly released from prison. More likely is this video is AI generated or it's just a doppelgänger. What do you think?”.
Many people also shared photos of Maxwell and compared them side by side with screengrabs of the woman in the video. One person alleged that Maxwell's brother, Philip, was also in the clip.
Fact check: Ghislaine Maxwell video real?
Despite being shared widely, it does not appear that the person in the video is Maxwell. It might well be an AI video or a lookalike. HT.com could not independently verify its authenticity.
Grok fact checked users, saying “Based on frame analysis, the video shows no clear AI artifacts like glitches or inconsistent lighting— it appears to be real footage of a woman in Quebec City. However, Ghislaine Maxwell remains in prison per Feb 2026 records, so it's likely a lookalike, not her.”
By all accounts, Maxwell is in Federal Prison Camp, Bryan, Texas.
The alleged video of Maxwell began to do the rounds after disgraced royal family member, Andrew, was arrested over his links to Jeffrey Epstein. It also comes amid existing rumors of Maxwell not being in prison, which began to do the rounds on social media after clips of her invoking the fifth Amendment began to circulate. Many online, without proof, claimed that the woman who was identified as Maxwell looked different, sparking conspiracy theories of being possible out of jail.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment and gaming. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, and Union Budgets. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots. Outside work, he can be found doomscrolling or cheering on his football team.Read More