Andrew’s arrest may create problems for King Charles, Royal insider calls it a ‘wake up call’

The arrest of the former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor could seriously harm the monarchy if it is not handled carefully and may cause problems for King Charles III, an expert on the British Royal Family claimed. Andrew has been in hot water since his close connection with Epstein was revealed. (AFP)

Andrew Lownie, author of the book ‘Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York’ told The Page Six that the royal family’s future may depend on how it responds to the scandal. He said King Charles and other senior royals have a better chance of protecting the monarchy if the public sees them cooperating fully with police and sharing any important information.

“I think problems will arise if information emerges that Charles was covering up the story for years and only acting now,” he warned. “I think there will be problems.”

Lownie also said the family must closely “monitor public opinion and the media.”

According to the reports of The Page Six, a royal insider has said that, “It’s a wake-up call that no one is above the law or owning up and taking accountability.”

Also Read: Leslie Wexner Epstein deposition released: 4 key takeaways and DOJ probe

Andrew’s arrest over Epstein links Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on his 66th birthday because of his close friendship with late convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

He was taken into custody by Thames Valley Police on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police allege that he forwarded confidential trade documents to Epstein. He was released later the same day.

Andrew served as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 to 2011. He is accused of sending Epstein reports from official visits to Vietnam and Singapore in 2010.

Under the Official Secrets Act, trade envoys must keep details of their trips private even after leaving the position. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Last year, Andrew also lost his royal titles and honors. He was also removed from his longtime home, Royal Lodge because of his ties to Epstein who died under mysterious circumstances in jail in 2019.

Also Read: Virginia Giuffre’s family, Prince William and Kate react to Andrew's arrest: 'Piece of justice'

King Charles response to Andrew’s arrest Charles III shared his “deepest concern” following the arrest of his brother. In a statement released by Buckingham Palace to TIME, the King said, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation.”

He also stressed that “the law must take its course,” adding, “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all”.