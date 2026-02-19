Virginia Giuffre’s family, Prince William and Kate react to Andrew's arrest: 'Piece of justice'

King Charles’ brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former British prince, has been arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the continuing controversy surrounding the Epstein files. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrest (AP)

Andrew turned 66 on Thursday. Few unmarked police cars and officers arrived at his home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The case is linked to emails released by the US Department of Justice which allegedly shows that Andrew shared confidential government information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

Virginia Giuffre’s family reacts after the Andrew’s arrest Late Virginia Giuffre, who was one of the most outspoken accusers of convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She publicly alleged that she was trafficked as a teenager and forced to engage in sexual acts with powerful men including Prince Andrew, who repeatedly denied all the claims.

Family of the late Virginia Giuffre speak out to NBC News after the arrest on former prince Andrew’s arrest.

“It feels like this… uhh.. a surreal moment, a piece of justice that Virginia has been fighting for this entire time”.

“We are so proud, we are so proud… of our sister right now”, said her sister, Amanda Roberts.

Sky Roberts, brother of Virginia Giuffre brother has said that, “...I think the first step has been taken by the UK, which is amazing, I think there is so much that needs to be done here. I hope they conduct the full investigation”

He also added that his sister, Virginia used to say, “They know what happened, we know what happened and only one of us is telling the truth and we know that’s us.”

King Charles III says ‘The law must take its course’ King Charles III expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother. In a statement shared by Buckingham Palace with TIME, the King said that, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.”

He also emphasized that “the law must take its course,”. “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all”, he added.

Prince William and Kate back Charles According to The Express Tribune, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales are publicly backing the King’s response.

A palace source told People, “The Prince and Princess of Wales fully support His Majesty’s statement. They believe it is important to let the legal process take its course without interference.”

The source added, “They remain focused on the victims involved in these matters and support the King in emphasizing accountability.”

Earlier, a spokesperson for the Waleses noted, “The Prince and Princess of Wales are aware of the ongoing scrutiny surrounding these matters and remain deeply concerned by the continuing revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Their focus continues to be on supporting survivors.”