Jeffrey Epstein's Massacre of the Innocents painting in focus amid claim about babies; ‘sick symbolism’

However, it is the phrase ‘killing babies’ that has drawn particular attention online amid previous unverified claims of cannibalism and ritualistic sacrifice that were levelled against Epstein. “The worst Epstein email so far,” a page on X noted.

The other email is from Sarah Kellen, Epstein's assistant, to Epstein himself and reads “Regarding the Massacre of the Innocents.. pls see below..Would you still like to proceed with the painting? The 9 feet by 9 feet 5 inch size is $1999.”

“HI Rich, Jeffrey is asking if you can Fedex the painting he had made of the Massacre of the Innocents to the ranch. It's the large 9'x9' canvas that we had rolled out for him to see in the entry way where they are killing babies. He wants to use it on the ranch and is hoping you could Fedex it to arrive by Wednesday?," one of the email communications about the painting reads.

Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted child sex offender, had expressed interest in a painting titled Massacre of the Innocents. The information was made public as part of the latest tranche of files the Justice Department released.

Another added “It’s easy to write this off as just sick symbolism, but this email also offers a rare unfiltered look at how abusers think: they normalize horror, turn real harm into decor, then hide it in plain sight. What do you think is worse the act itself, or the mindset it reveals?”.

Yet another questioned “Why is the DOJ dismissing this as non-evidence? Investigate!”.

What to know about Massacre of the Innocents Epstein had commissioned a copy of Massacre of the Innocents, whose original was by Dutch Golden Age painter Cornelis Cornelisz van Haarlem. The 1591 painting shows a horrifying moment in the Nativity narrative of the Gospel of Matthew.

The Magi were on their way to visit baby Jesus, when they told King Herod they were searching for the newborn king of Jews. Fearful of being dethroned by this future king, Herod ordered all baby boys in Bethlehem under two to be put to death by Roman soldiers. The painting was popular among Old Masters and the scene of horror has appeared in the works of others like Peter Paul Rubens.

The painting whose copy Epstein wanted commissioned is part of the collection of the Mauritshuis in the Hague. It is on long-term loan to the Franz Hals Museum in Haarlem, the Netherlands. Epstein wanted the painting copy from Ocean’s Bridge Group, which sells oil painting reproductions.

He wanted the artwork for his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico.

Why the painting request caused controversy The term ‘killing babies’ caused a stir because of rumors swirling around Epstein. There have been allegations of cannibalism and “ritualistic sacrifice.” Terms like ‘cream cheese’ and ‘pizza’ have only led conspiracy theorists to double down on these claims.

However, they remain unproven and Epstein was never accused of or tried for any such crime. Epstein's Zorro Ranch is also now in focus after it turned out that many women and girls had said they were sexually abused on the property. Now, New Mexico has approved a “truth commission” to probe these allegations.