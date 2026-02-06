Did Epstein win the lottery? Zorro ranch in focus after new files released; 'system is rigged'

Jeffrey Epstein won a $80 million lottery ticket in 2008. A mail in the latest tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender included a mention of Epstein's win. “Zorro Trust (belonging to Epstein), won an $80 million lottery ticket in N Mexico,” the document detailed. It can be accessed in the Department of Justice library. Jeffrey Epstein owned the Zorro ranch in New Mexico. (X/@para_troop)

As per records, Zorro Trust, the legal entity tied to Epstein's Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, took home a cool $29.3 million after tax, from the $80 million that came up in the July 2, 2008 Powerball drawing.

However, it is not known if Epstein was personally involved in the purchase of the ticket or the win. Brice Gordon, his longtime ranch manager, is listed as the trustee who signed the payout, as per the documents. This took place two days after Epstein entered a Florida jail where he had a 13-month sentence under a plea deal he copped in 2008.

The document further notes “Zorro ranch belonging to Epstein sits close to US Mexican border where most trafficked children are routed prior to being dispersed to East Coast.” The Zorro ranch is back in focus after the new documents were released.

What to know about Zorro ranch A former worker alleged that Epstein ordered the burial of two ‘foreign girls’ near his ranch, after they were strangled to death during ‘rough, fetish sex’.

“What is damning about Jeffrey Epstein is yet to be written. Did you know somewhere in the hills outside the Zorro, two foreign girls were buried on orders of Jeffrey and Madam G? Both died by strangulation during rough, fetish sex,” the document read. However, these allegations have not been proven.

Epstein owned the ranch till his death and the estate listed it in 2021 for $27.5 million. It was later sold for an undisclosed price in 2023. The new owner is shrouded in secrecy but the property has been renamed to San Rafael Ranch.

The late financier had used Zorro ranch as a place to host VIP guests, offering even more discretion than his infamous island. The Daily Mail reported that Andrew, the disgraced royal family member, was among those who visited the compound.