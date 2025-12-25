Arkansas man wins whopping $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot, second-largest in US history

A lucky ticket holder in Arkansas has won the massive $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot drawn on Christmas Eve, making it the second-largest lottery jackpot ever won in US history and the biggest Powerball prize of the year. This is only the second time that a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Arkansas.(Unsplash/Representational image)

According to a report by CBS News, the single winning ticket matched all 6 numbers - 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59 - along with the red Powerball 19, with a 2x multiplier. The final jackpot reached an estimated $1.817 billion after last-minute ticket sales, as per the official Powerball website.

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner! This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. He also thanked players nationwide, saying every ticket helps support public programmes and services across the country. “We also want to thank all the players who joined in this jackpot streak - every ticket purchased helps support public programs and services across the country,” Strawn said.

Christmas Eve jackpot

According to CBS News, this is only the second time that a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Arkansas. The first such win in the state happened in 2010, officials said.

The winner, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, can now choose between two payout options - the full $1.817 billion as an annuity paid over 30 years, or a lump-sum cash payment of about $834.9 million, before taxes. If the annuity option is selected, the prize is paid as an initial instalment followed by 29 yearly payments that increase by 5% each year.

Tuesday night’s draw was reportedly the 47th in this jackpot run, setting a Powerball record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The odds of winning the jackpot remain extremely slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

Notably, Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 US states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The largest-ever Powerball jackpot, $2.04 billion, was won in California in November 2022.