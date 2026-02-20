Leslie Wexner Epstein deposition released: 4 key takeaways and DOJ probe

When asked about his past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, billionaire Leslie Wexner, the founder of L Brands, the former parent company of Victoria’s Secret said he had almost no social relationship with Epstein. Leslie Wexner denies knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein crimes (AP)

The deposition of the 88-year-old retail billionaire took place at his home in New Albany, Ohio. It comes weeks after the Department of Justice released millions of additional files revealing new links between Epstein and major figures in business and politics.

Wexner has faced scrutiny for years over his personal and financial relationship with Epstein, Epstein, a convicted sex offender, died by suicide in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial.

Wexner says he was ‘duped’ In a statement submitted to the Oversight Committee ahead of the deposition, Wexner said that he was misled by Epstein.

“I was naive, foolish and gullible to put any trust in Jeffrey Epstein,” Wexner said. “He was a con man. And while I was conned, I have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.”

He called Epstein a “master manipulator” who “lived a double life,” and said any criminal activities were “most carefully and fully hid from me.”

“Again, to be clear, I never saw or heard about Epstein being in the company of a minor girl,” Wexner said.

Wexner says he knew nothing of Epstein crimes Wexner also said he ended his relationship with Epstein years ago.

According to CNBC, Wexner said that, “Completely and irrevocably cut ties with Epstein nearly twenty years ago when I learned that he was an abuser, a crook and a liar”

“And, let me be crystal clear: I never witnessed nor had any knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activity. I was never a participant nor coconspirator in any of Epstein’s illegal activities. To my enormous embarrassment and regret I, like many others, was duped by a world-class con man. I cannot undo that part of my personal history even as I regret ever having met him,” Wexner said.

Final email before Epstein’s guilty plea The Columbus Dispatch asked him about a final email he sent to Epstein four days before Epstein pleaded guilty in Florida in 2008 to soliciting sex with someone younger than 18.

“Abigail told me the response,” Wexner wrote in the email. “All I can say is I feel sorry. You violated your own number 1 rule … Always be careful”. To which Epstein replied. “no excuse.”

When asked about the email, Wexner said he didn’t know what prompted him to write it except that he was angry over Epstein’s actions.

"I think it was just me giving him the finger," Wexner said.

Wexner said he was sure he had no further communication with Epstein after that exchange. "From my point of view, he died," Wexner said. "I didn't even want to think about it”, according to the Columbus dispatch.

Wexner’s brief phone call with Prince Andrew According to The Columbus Dispatch, Wexner also spoke about a brief phone call with Britain’s former Prince Andrew, who was arrested on Thursday by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the continuing controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

"To me, it's a funny story," Wexner said.

“I said, 'Hell.' And he said, 'You know, I helped my mother buy her airplane and I know that you buy and sell airplanes, so if I could be of service with you on airplane transactions, I could help.' And I said, 'No, thank you; we're covered; have a nice day' and hung up. I just kind of laughed my ass off that the Duke of York called me.”