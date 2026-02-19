Where is Sarah Ferguson? Andrew's arrest in Epstein row raises key questions about ex-wife

Following the arrest of former Prince Andrew, attention has now arrived on his former wife, Sarah Ferguson. Sarah Ferguson (REUTERS)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on the morning of February 19, 2026, on his 66th birthday at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, a property owned by King Charles III.

Where is Sarah Ferguson Now? What we know so far Andrew recently moved to Sandringham after leaving his longtime home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. The move followed renewed scrutiny over his past relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson who is 66 is also mentioned multiple times in the Epstein files, including in one email where she asked Jeffrey Epstein to “marry” her. Despite divorcing Andrew in 1996, she continued to live with him at Royal Lodge for many years.

After the eviction, a source told PEOPLE that she planned to move into a separate home and “forge an independent life.”

According to the reports of PEOPLE, Ferguson was considering spending time overseas while deciding her next steps. Her current whereabouts are not publicly known and her representative declined to comment. And reports that said that she might move in with her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice or stay with her younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, in Portugal were dismissed by a spokesperson.

Over the years, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson faced scrutiny over their separate ties to Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019 in an apparent suicide while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

After Ferguson’s 2010 emails with Epstein became public, it was revealed he helped pay off some of her debts. In a 2011 interview, she called accepting his help a “terrible, terrible error of judgment”.

However, a leaked email later published by The Sun reported that she privately referred to Epstein as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend,” and apologized for comments she said were made to protect her career.

Why was Andrew Arrested? King Charles’ brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, a former British prince, has been arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office amid the continuing controversy surrounding the Epstein files.

Andrew turned 66 on Thursday. According to the Reuters reports, few unmarked police cars and officers arrived at his home in Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

The case is linked to emails released by the US Department of Justice which allegedly shows that Andrew shared confidential government information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his time as UK trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.