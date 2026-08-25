Baby books on Lindsay Clancy defense table? Viral photo sparks outrage as ex-FBI agent speaks out, ‘How calculating…’

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has shared a photo from Lindsay Clancy’s trial that appears to show baby books on the defense table. While support has been pouring in for Lindsay, Coffindaffer questioned her intent. Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony from a hospital chaplain during her murder trial, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., August 20, 2026. Josh Reynolds/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

“What the hell is on the defense table? Are those baby books? You have to be kidding me? Does everyone see how calculating she is?” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

“And don't forget, the only time in her life she heard voices was the 18 minutes she was killing her children…,” she added.

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The photo also shows a black box on the table, with “LIVE with PASSION” written on it, among other words.

‘It's embarrassing’ Netizens weighed in on the photo Coffindaffer shared, with one user commenting, “Her kids did live with passion. What an unfortunate set of affirmations on the box.” “Oh my god. I have noticed that strange black and white box but never noticed that those folders on top are baby albums! I just assumed they were legal paperwork folders! How utterly manipulative she is!” another user wrote.

“Exactly. I can't believe ANYONE is falling for this act. It's embarrassing,” wrote a user, while another said, “And why are books even there? What purpose does it serve? Did she start looking at them during the trial? So dumb!”

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The Massachusetts mother is facing three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.

Despite support for Lindsay on social media, many others are still debating, with some stressing that they can never support a woman who has killed her children, no matter what the circumstances were.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.