Why is Amanda Hirsch under fire? Podcast host apologises for Lindsay Clancy betting ad

Podcast host Amanda Hirsch has apologised after drawing widespread criticism for promoting a betting platform using the outcome of the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in a sponsored social media post. Amanda Hirsch admitted she made a "completely insensitive" decision after users accused her of trivialising the Lindsay Clancy murder case involving three children (Amanda Hirsch | Instagram and Reuters)

The Not Skinny But Not Fat host admitted she made a "completely insensitive" decision after users accused her of trivialising a case involving the deaths of three children.

Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in the case against Lindsay Clancy. Jurors deliberated for seven days but could not unanimously decide whether Clancy was criminally responsible for killing her three children in January 2023. Prosecutors can retry the case.

Shortly after a mistrial was declared in the case, Hirsch ran a sponsored advertisement stating that Polymarket users anticipated a Not Guilty result.

Also read: Why did Corie Walsh allegedly kill her 2-year-old son? Illinois mother was ‘very invested’ in Lindsay Clancy case

Amanda Hirsch apologises after deleting sponsored post Hirsch, 37, had shared a sponsored Instagram advertisement for the prediction market platform Polymarket shortly after the mistrial. The now-deleted post stated that Polymarket users had predicted a not-guilty verdict and asked followers whether they were surprised.

The advert quickly drew criticism for linking a commercial promotion to an ongoing criminal case involving the deaths of children. After deleting the post, Hirsch issued a lengthy apology on Instagram.

“Posting about the Lindsay Clancy trial in the same breath as a brand partnership was completely insensitive, wrong, and out of character for me,” she wrote. “I should have known better, and I feel sick that I didn't see that in the moment.”

Hirsch said she had followed the trial closely and became so emotionally invested that she “completely lost perspective.” She added that deleting the post did not erase the mistake.

“I made a terrible judgment call. I know deleting it doesn't erase it. Believe me, I'm horrified by the choice I made. I am so deeply sorry,” she said.

Hirsch has since disabled the comments on the apology post.