Labor Day 2026: What's open and closed on September 7? Banks, stock market, USPS, Costco and retail store hours

Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, honors the contributions of American workers. The federal holiday traces its origins to the labor movement of the late 19th century. The first official Labor Day celebration took place in New York City in 1882. Congress then designated it a federal holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland. Costco is one of the few major national retailers that will remain closed for the Labor Day holiday. (Photographer: Zak Bennett/Bloomberg)

Millions of Americans are observing Labor Day on Monday, September 7, marking the unofficial end of summer with barbecues and road trips. Since it is a federal holiday, federal offices and financial institutions will remain closed.

However, the majority of businesses and grocery stores will continue to operate, with some providing Labor Day deals.

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Government offices, banks and mail services Federal offices are closed for Labor Day. Public schools, courts and most municipal offices also remain shut.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail, and post offices will be closed. However, Priority Mail Express continues to operate.

Banks across the United States are closed because Labor Day is a federal holiday. Branch hours may vary for limited in-store locations.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are also closed. Trading resumes on Tuesday, September 8.

Package delivery services are also affected. Standard UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are suspended for the holiday, although select express and critical shipments remain available depending on location, according to their official webpage.

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Which stores are open on Labor Day? Most major retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies remain open, though operating hours may vary by location.

Target (8 am - 10 pm; varies by store)

Walmart (6 am - 11 pm; varies by store)

Kroger (6 am - 11 pm; varies by store)

Whole Foods (8 am - 10 pm; varies by store)

Trader Joe's (8 am - 9 pm)

Aldi (8:30 am- 6 pm; varies by store)

Wegmans (6 am - 12 am)

ShopRite

Stop & Shop (7 am - 10 pm)

Lidl (8 am - 9 pm) Several other grocery chains are expected to welcome customers throughout the holiday. Many retailers like Wayfair and Best Buy are also running Labor Day clearance events on appliances, electronics, furniture and outdoor products.

What's closed and what will operate on reduced hours? Costco is one of the few major national retailers that will remain closed for the holiday.

Sam's Club will operate reduced holiday hours, while BJ's Wholesale Club plans to remain open under regular holiday schedules. Customers are advised to confirm local operating hours before visiting.