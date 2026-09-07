Labor Day 2026: What's open and closed on September 7? Banks, stock market, USPS, Costco and retail store hours
Labor Day 2026 falls on Monday, September 7. Here's what will be open, and what will remain closed.
Labor Day, celebrated on the first Monday of September, honors the contributions of American workers. The federal holiday traces its origins to the labor movement of the late 19th century. The first official Labor Day celebration took place in New York City in 1882. Congress then designated it a federal holiday in 1894 under President Grover Cleveland.
Millions of Americans are observing Labor Day on Monday, September 7, marking the unofficial end of summer with barbecues and road trips. Since it is a federal holiday, federal offices and financial institutions will remain closed.
However, the majority of businesses and grocery stores will continue to operate, with some providing Labor Day deals.
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Government offices, banks and mail services
Federal offices are closed for Labor Day. Public schools, courts and most municipal offices also remain shut.
The United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver regular mail, and post offices will be closed. However, Priority Mail Express continues to operate.
Banks across the United States are closed because Labor Day is a federal holiday. Branch hours may vary for limited in-store locations.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq are also closed. Trading resumes on Tuesday, September 8.
Package delivery services are also affected. Standard UPS and FedEx pickup and delivery services are suspended for the holiday, although select express and critical shipments remain available depending on location, according to their official webpage.
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Which stores are open on Labor Day?
Most major retailers, supermarkets and pharmacies remain open, though operating hours may vary by location.
- Target (8 am - 10 pm; varies by store)
- Walmart (6 am - 11 pm; varies by store)
- Kroger (6 am - 11 pm; varies by store)
- Whole Foods (8 am - 10 pm; varies by store)
- Trader Joe's (8 am - 9 pm)
- Aldi (8:30 am- 6 pm; varies by store)
- Wegmans (6 am - 12 am)
- ShopRite
- Stop & Shop (7 am - 10 pm)
- Lidl (8 am - 9 pm)
Several other grocery chains are expected to welcome customers throughout the holiday. Many retailers like Wayfair and Best Buy are also running Labor Day clearance events on appliances, electronics, furniture and outdoor products.
What's closed and what will operate on reduced hours?
Costco is one of the few major national retailers that will remain closed for the holiday.
Sam's Club will operate reduced holiday hours, while BJ's Wholesale Club plans to remain open under regular holiday schedules. Customers are advised to confirm local operating hours before visiting.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More