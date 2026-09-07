Nose on ground, tail up: Videos show moment Amazon cargo plane crashed at Miami airport

Five people died in a freak Amazon Prime Air cargo plane's crash at the Miami International Airport on Sunday (local time), with the aircraft overrunning the runway, crashing into multiple vehicles and catching fire. An Amazon cargo plane is seen after it crashed at Miami International Airport on September 6 (AFP) Prime Air Flight 7598 overran the airport's diagonal runway shortly before 2 pm EDT (6 pm GMT), prompting a response by over 60 rescue units and about 200 personnel. The fatalities were people trapped in the vehicles the airplane struck on crashing, according to authorities.

Deep Dive What were the circumstances surrounding the crash of the Amazon cargo plane at Miami International Airport? Why is the investigation into the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane crash being conducted by the FAA and NTSB? How did Miami-Dade Fire Rescue respond to the Amazon plane crash?

While five people died, as many were also injured in the crash, including three who are in critical condition, a Reuters report quoted Miami-Dade fire chief Ray Jadallah as saying. At least two people were trapped in vehicles that were struck by the plane, and the pilot and co-pilot were trapped inside the plane by the crash, Jadallah said. "The airplane did strike a couple of vehicles," which left "a couple of victims that were actually trapped in the vehicles," Jadallah said. Visuals of crash Photos and videos that surfaced after the crash showed the jet crashing with its nose on the ground and tail tilted up. The right side of the plane appeared to have scorch marks. According to Flightradar24 data, the plane was traveling at 112 knots (129 mph) when it exited the usable runway.