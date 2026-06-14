Charleston White withdraws support for Karmelo Anthony's dad, slams him; says he would rather help Austin Metcalf's dad

Controversial online figure Charleston White withdrew his support for Karmelo Anthon’s father, saying he would rather support Austin Metcalf’s father. White had pledged $75,000 to help Anthony appeal his first-degree murder conviction for fatally stabbing Metcalf. A person walks around announcing the guilty verdict in the Karmelo Anthony trial in front of the Collin County courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

On Saturday, June 13, White withdrew support after clashing with Anthony's father Drew. White called Drew “soft” for allegedly focusing on personal funds from a GiveSendGo campaign. He pledged to back Jeff Metcalf instead.

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White is heard saying in a video, “All you care about is that money!”

White suggested that he had been paid off to support Anthony and that he would rather support Jeff.

“I’m sending the money back,” he said.

Karmelo Anthony sentenced Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the 2025 murder of Metcalf. He was accused of stabbing Metcalf to death during a rain delay at a high school track meet. Before the stabbing, which took place at Memorial High School in Frisco, Metcalf had reportedly asked Anthony, who is black, to leave the event since he did not attend that school. Metcalf was white.

Anthony has now been transferred to a Texas prison to begin his sentence. He was transferred to the Wallace Pack Unit, near Houston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, June 10, after spending the previous night in county jail.

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He filed a notice of appeal following his conviction, according to court records.

Many people defended Anthony after the incident, and a GiveSendGo was launched for him. Anthony maintained that he stabbed Metcalf in self-defense.

Anthony’s family had raised concerns about safety and public scrutiny ahead of the trial. “I don’t know why we are being targeted and discriminated against before a fair trial,” Anthony’s mother, Kala Hayes, previously said, according to NBC DFW.

The knife Anthony used to stab Metcalf to death was a Walmart multi-tool with a serrated blade which sells for $13, the New York Post reported. The knife he used came from the Walmart camping brand Ozark Trail. It had a 3.5-inch blade, the Collin County District attorney said.