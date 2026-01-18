Jake Lang GiveSendGo: Influencer says Minneapolis protest attack landed him in hospital, ‘Getting staples in my skull…’

A GiveSendGo has been launched for influencer Jake Lang, who has alleged that he was attacked and “stabbed” during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis. The pardoned January 6 rioter was chased from the city’s federal courthouse and even targeted with water balloons amid sub-freezing temperatures on Saturday, January 17, according to the Independent. MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 17: Right wing influencer Jake Lang is confronted by protesters at a rally near city hall on January 17, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Lang led a rally in support of federal immigration officers. Concerning videos show anti-ICE protesters surrounding him, pulling at his clothes and trying to remove him from outside the courthouse.

Jake Lang GiveSendGo Lang claimed in an X post that he landed in the hospital after nearly getting “lynched” by the crowd. He also shared a link to a GiveSendGo">GiveSendGo launched to help support his hospital bills.

“The events of today are jarring & the modern day lynching of Trump supporters has officially arrived,” Lang’s wrote on his GiveSendGo page. “The left is violent and deranged and will stop at nothing to destroy our way of life. We will not be replaced by Somalians!!!!”

At the time of writing this article, $7,481 had been raised of the $20,000 goal.

Describing the attack in an X post">an X post, Lang wrote, ““I was just literally LYNCHED by an anti white mob of liberals & illegal immigrants-I’m at the hospital now getting staples in my skull…”

He added, “Nearly ripped limb from limb in Minneapolis!!!! Jacob Frey took the officers at the Minneapolis Police to stand down, so they could watch me eaten live on national television!!!!!”

Lang urged President Trump to “send in the National Guard,” adding, “They are lynching White Christians on the streets!!!!!”

Lang said in another post">another post that he was “stabbed by a crazie white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota.”

Minneapolis has been seeing various anti-ICE protests in the aftermath of Renee Nicole Good’s death. In one of the latest rallies, demonstrators gathered downtown near City Hall, waving signs and yelling chants calling for ICE agents to leave Minneapolis, according to Reuters. Photos and videos showed protesters clashing with federal agents.