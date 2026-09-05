Lindsay Clancy mistrial: Will there be a retrial in the case? What we know amid next hearing on September 29

The mistrial happened because the 12-person jury could not reach the unanimous verdict required in the case. The jury deliberated for about 38 hours over seven days. Jury notes indicated an 11-1 split, with one juror holding out while the other 11 appeared to favor acquittal.

A retrial is possible, but it has not been confirmed. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will bring the case before a new jury. Cruz said that decision will be made at a future court hearing, leaving the question open for now.

Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. The next question is whether prosecutors will bring the case back to court for a new trial. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the prosecution will decide whether to retry Clancy at a future hearing. For now, no decision has been made. Cruz said, “There will be no decisions made today regarding that.” Judge William F. Sullivan has scheduled the next status hearing for September 29, when the court is expected to consider the next steps in the case.

What does a mistrial mean for Lindsay Clancy's future in court?

What does a mistrial mean for Lindsay Clancy's future in court?

Why did the jury in Lindsay Clancy's trial fail to reach a unanimous verdict?

Why did the jury in Lindsay Clancy's trial fail to reach a unanimous verdict?

What are the next steps in Lindsay Clancy's case after the mistrial?

What are the next steps in Lindsay Clancy's case after the mistrial?

A mistrial does not mean Clancy was found guilty or not guilty. Instead, the current trial ended without a final verdict.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy gets mistrial verdict: Why Kevin Reddington's emergency appeal was denied

What happens at the September 29 hearing? Judge Sullivan has set a status hearing for September 29. That hearing could provide a clearer picture of what happens next in the case.

Clancy’s defense team could ask the court to declare her not guilty. Another possible path is a plea agreement, while prosecutors could also pursue a new trial with a different jury.

However, none of those outcomes has been announced as the final plan. The prosecution still has to decide whether it wants to retry the case.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy verdict: What happens to her after mistrial ruling? Could she be out on bail?

Why did Lindsay Clancy’s first trial end in a mistrial? The jury had to reach a unanimous decision, but repeated deadlocks prevented that from happening. The reported 11-1 split became a major issue during the final stage of deliberations.

The jury foreperson said in a note that the holdout juror had “made statements acknowledging doubt but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states.” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked Judge Sullivan to question or remove the juror.

Reddington later filed an emergency request with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court seeking intervention. The court denied the request, and Sullivan proceeded with the mistrial.

Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. She admitted killing the children, while her defense argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.