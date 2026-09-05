Lindsay Clancy mistrial: Will there be a retrial in the case? What we know amid next hearing on September 29
Lindsay Clancy’s mistrial verdict leaves questions over a possible retrial, with the September 29 hearing set to bring the next major update.
Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. The next question is whether prosecutors will bring the case back to court for a new trial. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said the prosecution will decide whether to retry Clancy at a future hearing. For now, no decision has been made. Cruz said, “There will be no decisions made today regarding that.” Judge William F. Sullivan has scheduled the next status hearing for September 29, when the court is expected to consider the next steps in the case.
Will Lindsay Clancy face a retrial?
A retrial is possible, but it has not been confirmed. Prosecutors have not announced whether they will bring the case before a new jury. Cruz said that decision will be made at a future court hearing, leaving the question open for now.
The mistrial happened because the 12-person jury could not reach the unanimous verdict required in the case. The jury deliberated for about 38 hours over seven days. Jury notes indicated an 11-1 split, with one juror holding out while the other 11 appeared to favor acquittal.
Deep Dive
A mistrial does not mean Clancy was found guilty or not guilty. Instead, the current trial ended without a final verdict.
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy gets mistrial verdict: Why Kevin Reddington's emergency appeal was denied
What happens at the September 29 hearing?
Judge Sullivan has set a status hearing for September 29. That hearing could provide a clearer picture of what happens next in the case.
Clancy’s defense team could ask the court to declare her not guilty. Another possible path is a plea agreement, while prosecutors could also pursue a new trial with a different jury.
However, none of those outcomes has been announced as the final plan. The prosecution still has to decide whether it wants to retry the case.
Also Read: Lindsay Clancy verdict: What happens to her after mistrial ruling? Could she be out on bail?
Why did Lindsay Clancy’s first trial end in a mistrial?
The jury had to reach a unanimous decision, but repeated deadlocks prevented that from happening. The reported 11-1 split became a major issue during the final stage of deliberations.
The jury foreperson said in a note that the holdout juror had “made statements acknowledging doubt but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states.” Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, asked Judge Sullivan to question or remove the juror.
Reddington later filed an emergency request with the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court seeking intervention. The court denied the request, and Sullivan proceeded with the mistrial.
Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, at her Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. She admitted killing the children, while her defense argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More