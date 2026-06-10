Jake Lang arrested: What did he say amid Karmelo Anthony verdict? Details of ‘terroristic threats’

Jake Lang, a popular far-right influencer pardoned by Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riots, has been arrested again in Frisco, Texas, for terroristic threats made amid the sentencing of Karmelo Anthony. Jake Lang, conservative activist and Republican US Senate candidate for Florida, in New York. (Bloomberg)

The Dallas Morning News confirmed the arrest, noting that Lang was booked into the Dallas County jail Tuesday. Lang has been charged with making terroristic threats, and his bail has been set at a whopping $1 million, his arrest records show. Notably, this is Lanf's second arrest in Texas within the span of a week.

Last week, Lang was booked in Frisco for criminal trespassing. The incident took place on June 2 at 6101 Frisco Square Boulevard in Frisco. Lang was taken into custody a day after.

In this article, we will look at the details of Lang's comments that led to his arrest on June 9.

What Did Jake Lang Say? Details Of Terroristic Threats The arrest of Jake Lang took place at the Dallas airport while the influencer was inside an airplane, according to a representative of the influencer. The rep said that Lang said that if the jury did not find Karmelo Anthony guilty of the murder of Austin Metcalf, Lang "would take care of it himself."

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Lang and other far-right influencers mounted a campaign around the Karmelo Anthony trial. Anthony, 19, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco.

Anthony pleaded not guilty, with his lawyer, Mike Howard, arguing that the 19-year-old acted in self-defense. The judge ruled against Anthony, calling the murder a "senseless" act.

Jake Lang Jail Record And Mugshot According to Dallas County jail records, Jake Lang (Edward Lang, 31) was booked into the Dallas County Jail's North Tower on June 9 at 8:21pm. He has been charged with Terroristic Threat Causing Fear of Serious Bodily Injury or Influencing Government/Public Services, the record shows.

He is currently being held in jail.

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