Salaar has put box office on fire: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas, Prashanth Neel on 'remarkable achievement'

Prashanth Neel-directorial Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire witnessed a historic opening at the box office, earning an estimated ₹95 crore nett in India alone. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Amid huge buzz around the film, which has beaten the first-day collections of Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan, veteran actor Chiranjeevi gave a shoutout to Prabhas and Salaar's team. Also read: Prabhas’ Salaar is a masterclass on delayed gratification Salaar: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas on his latest release.

Chiranjeevi praises Prabhas

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, writing, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire has put the box office on fire (fire emojis). Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial, ‘Adya’ @shrutihaasan and ‘Kartha’ @IamJagguBhai. And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84, @RaviBasrur, @vchalapathi_art, @anbariv, producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga and @hombalefilms on this stupendous success! (clapping emojis)."

Prabhas plays Deva/Salaar, Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Varadharaja Mannar, Jagapathi Babu is seen as Rajamannar, while Shruti Haasan is Aadya in Salaar. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur of KGF fame has composed the soundtrack.

More about Salaar

Salaar will be released in two parts. The first part is titled Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, while the second part is titled Shouryaanga Parvam. The film released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on December 22. It is competing with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki at the box office.

Set in the lawless world of Khansaar, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. Deva vows to always be there for Varadha, whenever and wherever he needs him. But what turned these once steadfast friends into enemies is something the film’s sequel will explore.

Salaar box office

After Prabhas' last film Adipurush (2023) underperformed at the box office amid backlash, his fans pinned hope on his new pan-India film Salaar. The action movie, as per early estimates, has shattered the domestic box office collections of the top movies this year, by earning ₹95 crore on the opening day.

