News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 5 – Prabhas film expected to touch 270.18 cr in India

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 5 – Prabhas film expected to touch 270.18 cr in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 26, 2023 09:52 PM IST

Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer is estimated to have seen a drop in bookings post weekend.

Prashanth Neel’s Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, with Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles, released last Friday. The film opened to a good response and did great business at the box office over the weekend. However, there’s estimated to have been a dip in the collections in its first week post the weekend at the box office, according to Sacnilk.in. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan talks about her Salaar co-star Prabhas: ‘He is powerful and magnetic’)

Prabhas in a still from Salaar
Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

Salaar is expected to have earned 255.40 crore net in India in the first four days of its run. The collection for the 5th day, based on box office collection and occupancy, is estimated to stand at 14.78 crore in India for all languages. On Friday, the film has early shows in the Telugu states and down south, with the earliest show running at 12:21 AM. This is expected to have changed in the weekdays, causing a dip in the collections.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Previous collections

As per the same website, the film minted 90.7 crore on its first day with 66.75 crore minted in the Telugu states. On the second day, it earned 56.35 crore, with 34.25 crore made in the Telugu language. On day three, it made 62.05 crore with 35 crore made in Telugu. The film earned around 41.24 crore net in India on its fourth day for all languages, raking in 250.34 crore.

About Salaar

Based on Prashanth’s 2014 Kannada film Ugramm, Salaar tells the story of two childhood friends who turn enemies. Prabhas plays Deva, a man with a secretive past, while Prithviraj plays Varadharaja Mannar, a man looking to earn respect in Khansaar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki at the box office.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

