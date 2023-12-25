close_game
Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas film enters 250 crore club in India, mints over 40 crore on Monday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 25, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire box office collection day 4: As of now, Salaar earned around ₹41.24 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire box office collection day 4: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire will enter the 250 crore club in India on Monday. The film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. (Also Read | Salaar worldwide box office collection day 3)

Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted 90.7 crore [Telugu: 66.75 crore; Malayalam: 3.55 crore; Tamil: 3.75 crore; Kannada: 90 lakh; Hindi: 15.75 crore] on day one. On day two it eanred, 56.35 crore [Telugu: 34.25 crore; Malayalam: 1.75 crore; Tamil: 3.05 crore; Kannada: 95 lakh; Hindi: 16.35 crore].

On day three, Salaar minted 62.05 crore [Telugu: 35 crore; Malayalam: 1.55 crore; Tamil: 3.2 crore; Kannada: 1.2 crore; Hindi: 21.1 crore]. As of now, Salaar earned around 41.24 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered 250.34 crore.

More about Salaar

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned 106 crore and 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed 116 crore on the first day. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

