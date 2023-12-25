Salaar box office collection day 4: Prabhas film enters 250 crore club in India, mints over 40 crore on Monday

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire box office collection day 4: Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire will enter the ₹250 crore club in India on Monday. The film stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. (Also Read | Salaar worldwide box office collection day 3) Prabhas in a still from Salaar.

Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire India box office collection

As per the report, the film minted ₹90.7 crore [Telugu: ₹66.75 crore; Malayalam: ₹3.55 crore; Tamil: ₹3.75 crore; Kannada: ₹90 lakh; Hindi: ₹15.75 crore] on day one. On day two it eanred, ₹56.35 crore [Telugu: ₹34.25 crore; Malayalam: ₹1.75 crore; Tamil: ₹3.05 crore; Kannada: ₹95 lakh; Hindi: ₹16.35 crore].

On day three, Salaar minted ₹62.05 crore [Telugu: ₹35 crore; Malayalam: ₹1.55 crore; Tamil: ₹3.2 crore; Kannada: ₹1.2 crore; Hindi: ₹21.1 crore]. As of now, Salaar earned around ₹41.24 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages. So far, the film has garnered ₹250.34 crore.

More about Salaar

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's two blockbuster movies of 2023 --Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ₹106 crore and ₹129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ₹116 crore on the first day. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 - Shauryanga Parvam.

About Salaar

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). In the film, Prabhas plays the titular character of Salaar.

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, Tinnu Anand and Jagapathi Babu. The movie has been produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. The movie also marks the biggest collaboration between Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who came together for the first time to create the mega-action-packed cinematic spectacle.

