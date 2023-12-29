Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire box office collection day 8 – Prabhas starrer expected to rake in 312.3 cr in India

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, which released in multiple languages last Friday, has done good business at the box office. Prashanth Neel’s Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer had a strong opening at the box office in India, doing good business in its first weekend. After 8 days of its release, the film is expected to have raked in ₹312.3 crore, according to Sacnilk.in. (Also Read: Nag Ashwin clarifies Kalki 2898 AD won't be a franchise like Star Wars) Prabhas in a still from Salaar

Box office numbers

Salaar’s box office collections in India on its 8th day is estimated to cross ₹312.3 crore in all languages. The collection for the 8th day based on box office and occupancy is expected to have made ₹4.3 crore. The data is based on advance collections, the final numbers are expected to reflect more.

Day wise collection

In the first week of its box office run, Salaar made ₹308 crore in India, according to the website. It made ₹186.05 crore business in Telugu, ₹9.65 crore in Malayalam, ₹15.2 crore in Tamil, ₹4.6 crore in Kannada and ₹92.5 crore in Hindi.

On the first day of its run, the website claims that Salaar raked in a business of ₹90.7 crore. On its second day, ₹56.35 crore was estimated while day three raked in ₹62.05 crore. Day four saw a business of approximately ₹46.3 crore, and day five made ₹24.9 crore in India. The sixth day saw a business of ₹15.6 crore, while the seventh day is estimated to have made ₹12.1 crore.

As for worldwide, the film’s team claimed that Salaar has crossed the ₹500 crore mark.

About Salaar

A remake of Prashanth’s 2014 film Ugramm, Salaar is a tale of two childhood friends turned enemies. Prabhas plays Deva in the film while Prithviraj plays Varadharaja Mannar. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy and others in key roles.

