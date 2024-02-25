Shah Rukh Khan calls Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa his 'sweetest, warmest, happiest’ film as it clocks 30 years of release

Shah Rukh Khan's 1994 film Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa clocked three decades of release on Sunday. The actor took to his X account to express gratitude to the whole cast and crew, including director Kundan Shah for making the film. He called the film the ‘sweetest, warmest, happiest’ film he has ever made in his career. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to John Cena singing Bholi Si Surat from Dil To Pagal Hai: 'I’m going to send you my latest songs') Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

What Shah Rukh said

On Sunday, Shah Rukh Khan reposted a small video shared by his production banner Red Chilies Entertainment on X. "30 years have flown by, yet 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa' remains an eternal favourite, much loved and remembered even now! No matter what era we are in, it's always 'haan' to watch this movie anytime over and over again."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shah Rukh wrote: "I really believe this film is the sweetest warmest happiest film I have done. I see it and miss everyone involved in the film especially my friend and teacher Kundan Shah. To the whole cast and crew thank u and love u all."

About Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa

Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa is a romantic comedy which starred Shah Rukh along with Deepak Tijori and Naseeruddin Shah. It also marked the debut of Suchitra Krishnamurthy. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is remembered today for its treatment of a romantic triangle and melodious soundtrack. Written and directed by Kundan Shah, the film's music was composed by Jatin-Lalit.

Shah Rukh Khan had a great 2023, with three big releases- including Siddharth Anand's Pathaan, Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is yet to announce his next project.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place