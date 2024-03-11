Allu Arjun fans trash man in Bengaluru, ask him to chant actor's name; police responds

In what seems to be an online war turned offline, actor Allu Arjun’s fans beat up a man in Bengaluru. India Today reports that when the official X account of Bengaluru City Police was alerted about the incident, the police took action. (Also Read: Allu Arjun's son sings Lutt Putt Gaya, Shah Rukh Khan promises to make his kids sing Srivalli in return) In a video shared on X, Allu Arjun's fans can be seen beating up a man

What transpired

In a video doing rounds on X, a group of men can be seen brutally beating up another man. One of them can be seen asking the man getting beaten up to chant, ‘Jai Allu Arjun’ to spare further trashing. The victim, however, can be seen looking bloodied and steadfast even as he’s dragged across a ground. The portal reports that the fight took place near KR Puram.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While there’s no confirmation, some fans on X claim that the one getting beaten up is a fan of Prabhas. One fan wrote on X, “Fans of Prabhas and Allu Arjun are passionate. Unfortunately, 10 fans of Allu Arjun reportedly attacked a Prabhas fan in Bengaluru. We urge that such incidents do not happen again. (sic)” Another wrote sharing the video, “Kalesh between Allu arjun fans vs prabhas fans (sic)”

Bengaluru police respond

Bengaluru City Police’s official X account responded to one of the videos shared on the platform, writing, “We have informed to @krpurambcpps for necessary action. @dcpwhitefield,” asking to DM them with further details. They also responded to a few other tweets that shared details of the alleged abuser seen in the video, alleging that the Allu Arjun fans had torn the clothes of the Prabhas fan and tried to ‘kill him.’

Allu Arjun shoots in Vizag

Allu Arjun is yet to address this controversy on social media. He was spotted arriving in Visakhapatnam on Sunday to shoot for Pushpa: The Rule. The actor was welcomed at the airport by fans, showered with flowers and accompanied him till he reached his hotel. Many also lined up to click his pictures and to catch a glimpse of him.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place