Kiran Abbavaram and his Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru co-star Rahasya Gorak to get engaged soon

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru co-stars, Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak, will get engaged soon. The couple who debuted with the 2019 film are yet to make the announcement, but their spokesperson confirmed the news on X. (Also Read: Prabhas is all praise for Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life trailer: ‘What have you done!’) Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak will tie the knot later this year

Kiran and Rahasya to get engaged

PR Sai Satish took to X to share the news, writing, “Congratulations to the reel-life hero, #KiranAbbavaram, on finding his real-life leading lady #RahasyaGorak. The lovely couple are all set to engaged this Wednesday! Wishing you both a blockbuster love story filled with laughter, adventures, and endless happiness. (sic)”

Gulte also shared that the couple is getting engaged at a private resort in Hyderabad on March 13 at 4 pm. They are likely to tie the knot abroad with only their loved ones in attendance. After their wedding, the couple will also throw a bash for the film industry in Hyderabad.

Kiran and Rahasya’s love story

Kiran and Rahasya are each others’ first co-stars. It has been rumoured since 2023 that the couple has been dating, especially when the only posts to make way on Rahasya’s social media were either her films or Kiran’s film promotions. She also wrote, “#RajaVaaruRaniGaaru my forever,” in her Instagram bio with infinity and heart emojis, making fans curious.

But when Ashu Reddy asked him about the same on her show, Dawath, in 2023, Kiran had said with a smile, “There is nothing like that. If anything occurs, I will make an announcement.” He also appeared uncomfortable about discussing Rahasya.

Their filmography

Since his debut, Kiran has acted in numerous films such as SR Kalyanamandapam, Sammathame and Meter. His most recent film was Rules Ranjan last year. The actor took a break from films after delivering a string of flops. He is currently working on a film with Rukshar Dhillon. Rahasya played the lead in the Tamil film Sharbat in 2021. She hasn’t signed any new projects after that.

