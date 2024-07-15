KA teaser: Kiran Abbavaram's comeback film in a year features him in a mysterious role. Watch

Kiran Abbavaram, who took a one-year hiatus from films is gearing up for a comeback. The actor’s next film is a period action thriller titled KA, the teaser of which was released on his birthday on Monday. (Also Read: Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak get engaged in Hyderabad. See inside pics) KA teaser: Kiran Abbavaram in a still from the film.

KA teaser

The teaser of KA starts off by showing a mysterious device with zodiac symbols on it. As Kiran’s mysterious character watches it closely, a man questions who he really is. He wonders how no one knows where Kiran’s character hails from, noting that he’s the kind of person who reads the letters he delivers as a postman. The man also questions why he stays alone, how he has even gone as far as to kill.

Sharing the film’s teaser on X (formerly Twitter), Kiran wrote the only dialogue he utters in the teaser, “Naku Telisina Nenu Manchi..Naku Teliyani Nenu. (I know I am good, but there’s another side to me)” The teaser goes on to show him in precarious situations without explaining much. The man questioning him even calls Kiran’s character a jackal, creating intrigue.

Fans react

One fan commented calling Kiran the Nimma Upendra of Tollywood. “Upendra of TFI,” they wrote with hot emojis. Another wrote, “Happy Birthday and the teaser looks good!!” One fan thought the teaser was good, except for the voiceover, “A voice over konchem chuskondi, other than that it’s (fire emojis)” Another thought the teaser was excellent as is, “Excellent ga undi Anna.” One fan wrote, “Finally a good script, intrstng looking forward.”

Kiran Abbavaram’s comeback

Kiran, who debuted with the 2019 hit Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru later went on to star in films like SR Kalyana Mandapam and Sammathame. The actor tasted both success and failures in his short career, taking a break from shooting to reevaluate his choices. Some films he already shot for, like Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha, Meter and Rules Ranjann, released in 2023 and received lukewarm response. Now all eyes are on his comeback film KA. Kiran also got engaged in March this year to his first co-star Rahasya Gorak.

About KA

Directed by debutants Sujith and Sandeep, KA is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakraas Entertainments. The film’s post-production is currently in progress. Sam CS composed music for the film that’ll be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.