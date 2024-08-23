Kiran Abbavaram, Rahasya Gorak can't stop smiling as they get married in a traditional ceremony in Coorg; see pics

Actor couple Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got married in Coorg on Thursday evening. The intimate ceremony was attended only by the bride and groom’s closest friends and relatives. Fans shared photos and videos of the ceremony on social media. (Also Read: Rahasya Gorak pens sweet note for Kiran Abbavaram) Rahasya Gorak and Kiran Abbavaram got married on August 22,

Kiran, Rahasya get married

Kiran and Rahasya tied the knot in a grand ceremony on Thursday night in Coorg, Karnataka. The wedding took place at a resort and was attended by their closest friends and family members. In the pictures shared by Kiran’s team, the couple can hardly contain their excitement as they make their relationship official.

Rahasya Gorak and Kiran Abbavaram in a playful moment from their wedding.

Kiran wore a cream pancha with a turban, while Rahasya looked radiant in a gold-embroidered pattu saree. As per tradition, the bride was brought to the venue by her uncles and brothers in a basket, and they looked happy as they exchanged garlands. The couple dated for a few years before getting engaged earlier this year and married on August 22.

Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak got married in a traditional ceremony.

Kiran, Rahasya’s love story

Kiran and Rahasya worked together in the 2019 film Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. They fell in love and dated for a few years before tying the knot now with the consent of their families. After getting engaged in March, Rahasya shared pictures from the ceremony which took place at a resort in Hyderabad.

She wrote on her Instagram, “6 years of knowing you, being best of friends, falling in love, endless conversations, comforting silence, unplanned trips, the highs & the lows, it has been the most beautiful journey so far, excited to continue this journey for life with you. Thank you for always being there for me & for being mine forever.”

Upcoming work

Kiran took a one-year hiatus from films is gearing up for a comeback. His next film is a period action thriller titled KA, the teaser of which was released on his birthday in July. KA is directed by debutants Sujith and Sandeep, and it is produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Srichakraas Entertainments.