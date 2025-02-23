Unni Mukundan loses cool and snatches fan's phone for getting too close while filming him. Watch

Actor Unni Mukundan is busy promoting his recent Malayalam release Get-Set Baby. As part of the promotions, the actor visited a multiplex to interact with fans and catch the film screening. While most of the videos from the event show him happy to receive love, one video of him getting miffed with a fan caught everyone’s attention. (Also Read: Unni Mukundan says he has a no-kissing, no-intimacy rule in films for this reason) A video of Unni Mukundan getting miffed by a fan is doing rounds online.

Unni Mukundan snatches fan’s phone

A video posted by an X (formerly Twitter) page shows Unni walking with his team while two fans try to film him from either side. When the one standing close to him shoved the phone in his face, the actor seemed to lose his cool. He snatched the phone from the fan’s hand, put it in his pocket and walked away. However, the fan stopped him and took it from his pocket, seemingly leaving him more irritated. Some people thought it was funny, while others wondered why he was getting irritated.

One person on X opined that Unni should’ve been kinder, writing, “During the budding stage you encourage them and now you get irritated when the same fans approach you.” But another thought he was right in taking away the phone, commenting, “There is a limit. What he did is right. He would have inserted the mobile in the hero's nose lol.” One fan joked, “Marco, what is this?” Another wrote, “Just be happy that he didn’t throw the phone.” Some thought it was a stunt, “But already another camera is recording this..hahaha. celebrity stunts for social media.”

Recent work

Unni debuted in the 2011 Tamil film Seedan, and his breakthrough was the 2012 film Mallu Singh, which became a success. He has since acted in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu films like D Company, Janatha Garage, Bhaagamathie, and Bro Daddy. In 2024 he acted in Jai Ganesh, Garudan and Marco. Marco was released on Sony LIV and on Aha in Telugu after collecting ₹60.27 crore net in India and ₹102.55 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk. His most recent film Get-Set Baby, released this Friday.