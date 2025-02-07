Suriya ‘deeply impressed’ with Unni Mukundan's Malayalam film Marco

It has been 50 days since Haneef Adeni’s Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco hit the screens. The Malayalam film, which received rave reviews, seems to have found a new fan in Tamil actor Suriya. (Also Read: Gautham Vasudev Menon was upset with Suriya for not trusting him as a director, rejecting Dhruva Nachathiram) Unni Mukundan in a still from Haneef Adeni's neo-noir film Marco.

Suriya impressed with Marco

A PRO revealed the news on X (formerly Twitter) when he posted pictures handing flowers to Unni and Haneef. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Honored to share that Suriya Sir was deeply impressed with #Marco! He graciously asked me to personally convey his wishes to #UnniMukundan and Director #HaneefAdeni, which I did today.” He also congratulated the film’s team on the success, writing, “Congratulations to the entire team of Marco on their well-deserved success, now resonating across India in multiple languages. #Marco #SuriyaSivakumar Sir #UnniMukundan #haneefadeni #MalayalamCinema.”

About Marco

Marco is one of the most violent films made in India. It tells the story of the titular character, a gangster played by Unni, who goes on a warpath after his brother is killed. Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu Shammi Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, Anson Paul and Yukti Thareja also star in the film. The film is a spinoff of the 2019 film Nivin Pauly-starrer Mikhael; though the stories don’t connect, both films share some characters. After a release in theatres on December 20 and good reviews, the film will stream on SonyLIV from February 14. Due to its success, it was also dubbed into Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Upcoming work

After Marco, Unni starred in Mindiyum Paranjum, which was released this year. He will soon be seen in Get-Set Baby. Suriya was last seen in Kanguva in 2024, which received lukewarm reviews. He will soon star in Karthik Subbaraj’s Retro with Pooja Hegde, apart from the yet-to-be-titled Suriya 45 by RJ Balaji with Trisha Krishnan as his co-star.