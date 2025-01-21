Nivin Pauly opens up on facing a ‘difficult period’; thanks people who stood by him

Actor Nivin Pauly spoke at an event in Nilambur, Kerala, about facing challenging times recently and thanked those who stood by him. OnManorama reports that the actor spoke about the rape charges he was cleared of in 2024 at the Gokulam Night event. Nivin Pauly was one among six accused of rape by a woman in 2024.

Nivin Pauly on ‘difficult period’

Nivin spoke at Gokulam Night as part of the Pattutsavam in Nilambur. The actor discussed the legal issues he recently faced without delving too deeply into them.

He reportedly said, “The recent issues involving me are well known. After those problems, I stayed away from public events. (Producer Gokulam) Gopalan chettan (brother) has always been like a mentor and elder to me. That’s why, when he called me, I rushed here.”

He thanked the people who stood by him, adding, “During my difficult period, it was the people who stood by me. I haven’t had the chance to thank you all, and this stage is for that purpose. I will return with good films this year, and I believe the encouragement and love will continue.”

Nivin Pauly gets clean chit in rape case

In September 2024, a 40-year-old woman filed a complaint with the police against six people, including Nivin, alleging that they had assaulted her in Dubai. An officer of Oonnukal police station, where the FIR under section 376 of the IPC was registered, told PTI that there are six accused, including a woman, in the case.

In November, a Kerala Police SIT investigation team said, “We scrutinised his (Nivin's) emigration details, credit card transaction records, and other travel details. The findings didn't corroborate the allegations, and hence, we decided to remove his name from the accused list.”

When news of the allegations broke, Nivin held a press meet to deny all charges. After being cleared, his statement read, “Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who stood by me. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support.”

Recent work

Nivin is set to work with Gopalan for the second time after the 2018 film Kayamkulam Kochunni. He will also star in Dear Students, Shekhara Varma Rajavu, Action Hero Biju’s sequel and the Tamil film Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai. Nivin will also debut on OTT with the Disney+ Hotstar web series Pharma.