Nayanthara has an adorable interaction with little fan calling out to her during outdoor shoot. Watch

Nayanthara was recently shooting outdoors for her upcoming film Dear Students at night when she had an adorable interaction with a fan. In a video doing rounds on X (formerly Twitter), the actor can be seen relaxing between shots when a little boy calls out to her loudly. Here’s what happened next. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate sons Uyir, Ulag's birthday in Greece, share posts: Thank you for this surreal life) Nayanthara's adorable interaction with a fan on set won hearts.

Nayanthara’s interaction with fan

A fan posted a short clip on X that showed Nayanthara outdoors with the crew setting up her next scene. As she waited patiently for the shot, a little boy called out loudly from the terrace of a nearby home. The actor whipped up her head in surprise, then smiled when she saw him. She gestured for him to sleep, asking him next if he had eaten.

Fans thought the interaction was adorable, with one person writing, “A cute boy calling #Nayanthara in shooting spot. She responded to her cute little fan. Very cute.” Another commented, “So cute.” And one fan wrote, “Cutie.” with heart-eye emojis.

Upcoming work

Nayanthara is shooting for a Malayalam film called Dear Students by Sandeep Kumar and George Philip Roy. Nivin Pauly is her co-star in the film. Apart from acting, both the actors are also producing the film. They previously worked together in 2019’s Love Action Drama, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan. Nayanthara’s last Malayalam film was Alphonse Puthren’s Gold in 2022 with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Apart from this, Nayanthara is awaiting the release of her Tamil films Test and Mannangatti Since 1960. She is also shooting for an untitled film directed by Kavin.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Recently, Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, celebrated their twins’ second birthday in Greece. The couple married in June 2022 before having their sons Uyir and Ulag in September 2022 via surrogacy. They celebrated Vignesh’s birthday in Dubai before heading to Mykonos with their kids.