Nayanthara does a happy dance after getting her ears pierced in Greece. Watch

Nayanthara is vacationing in Mykonos, Greece with her husband, Vignesh Shivan, after celebrating his birthday in Dubai. The couple is spending quality time together there with their twins, Uyir and Ulagam. She took to Instagram to share a fun video of getting her ears pierced in Greece, admitting that she’s ‘excited’ and ‘nervous’. (Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan vacation in Mykonos after celebrating his birthday in Dubai. See pics) Nayanthara seemed happy while getting new piercings in Greece.

Nayanthara in Greece

Posting the video on Instagram, Nayanthara captioned it, “Your cue to say “Wow what a ears” #KaadhuMa.” She motivates herself in the video by saying, “Yenal mudiyum thozha (I can do it friend).” She is also seen selecting the jewellery she wants and beaming with joy. She says she was “born ready” before getting two piercings and dances with joy at the end of it all, clearly happy with her new bling. She signs off by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Fans seemed happy to get an insight into her life, with one fan commenting, “All these years was waiting for you to come social media to see this kind off-screen life.” Many fans commented, “Kaadhuma so cute.” One wrote, “Kaadhuma super ma, also that we twinned after a loooooonnnggg time.” A fan thought, “chechi so cute.”

A few days ago Nayanthara shared glimpses of her Grecian vacation with her twin sons and husband. She also posted photos on her Instagram that showed her enjoying a laidback day with her children. She captioned it, “My heart.”

On September 18, Vignesh spent his birthday with Nayanthara and friends in Dubai. She shared a picture of her on Instagram stories of Vignesh cutting his birthday cake in Dubai surrounded by her and their friends. Sharing romantic pictures of them kissing each other during the birthday dinner, she wrote, “Happyyyy Birthday My Everything. I love you beyond words could ever explain! God blessss u with everything u wish for in life my uyir ulagam.”

Upcoming work

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Test, which also stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Maharani and a few other films lined up. Vignesh is directing a film called Love Insurance Kompany. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today-fame.