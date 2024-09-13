Do you know Nayanthara was the first choice for Sneha's role in Vijay starrer The GOAT?

Thalapathy Vijay's latest release, The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), has received an overwhelming response from audiences after its release, with fans loving Sneha in the role of Vijay's on-screen wife. But did you know that Nayanthara was initially considered for the role? Also read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan donate ₹20 lakh to support victims of Wayanad landslides Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 film Annapoorani.

Nayanthara was the first choice

In a recent interview, director Venkat Prabhu revealed that Nayanthara was his first choice for the role, not Sneha. He even approached the actor for the role, but things didn’t fall in place. The director didn’t reveal why things didn’t workout with Nayanthara.

He said, "I initially planned to cast Nayanthara, but it just didn’t work out for some reason. However, the best thing for me is that Nayan called me after watching the film and appreciated my decision to cast Sneha. She even praised Sneha’s performance, saying that no one else could have performed the role like she did."

In the film, Vijay is seen as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son.

Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhudheva, Vaibhav, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Yugendran, Premgi Amaren, and VTV Ganesh among others.

There are reports stating that the film has been performing well in Tamil language as compared to the other languages.

Talking about the same, the director shared, “I guess GOAT did not work well with the Hindi and Telugu audience because of CSK references. MI and RCB fans troll me all the time just because I'm a CSK fan. By blood, I'm a CSK supporter, and there's nothing I can do about it."

Now, he is planning to release an extended uncut version of the film in the OTT space.

On the work front

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 controversial film Annapoorani. The film, directed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa, told the story of a woman from a conservative family wanting to become a chef. She crosses several hurdles to make a successful career. Jai, Sathyaraj and Achyuth Kumar also star in the film that received flak for ‘hurting sentiments’ after it was released on Netflix.

Nayanthara will soon be seen in Test, which also stars R Madhavan and Siddharth. She also has Thani Oruvan 2, Good Bad Ugly, Mookuthi Amman 2, Maharani and a few other films lined up. Vignesh is directing a film called Love Insurance Kompany. The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan of Love Today-fame.