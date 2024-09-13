The GOAT box office collection day 8: Vijay film earns its lowest so far, takes India total to just over 177 crore

The GOAT box office collection day 8: The action film has been witnessing a fall in its numbers over the last few days. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned little over ₹6 crore nett on Thursday, as per early estimates. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh of AGS Entertainment. (Also Read | GOAT movie review: This Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film is an action-packed, wholesome entertainer) GOAT box office collection day 8: Vijay has a double role in the film.

The GOAT India box office collection

The film, helmed by Venkat Prabhu, earned ₹44 crore (Tamil: ₹39.15 crore; Hindi: ₹1.85 crore; Telugu: ₹3 crore) on day one, ₹25.5 crore (Tamil: ₹22.75 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Telugu: ₹1.35 crore) on day two, ₹33.5 crore (Tamil: ₹29.15 crore; Hindi: ₹2.35 crore; Telugu: ₹2 crore) on day three and ₹34 crore [Tamil: ₹29.8 crore; Hindi: ₹2.7 crore; Telugu: ₹1.5 crore] on day four.

The Vijay-starrer earned ₹14.75 crore [Tamil: ₹13.25 crore; Hindi: ₹90 lakh; Telugu: ₹60 lakh] on day five, ₹11 crore [Tamil: ₹9.5 crore; Hindi: ₹80 lakh; Telugu: ₹70 lakh] on day 6 and ₹8.5 crore [Tamil: ₹7.2 crore; Hindi: ₹70 lakh; Telugu: ₹60 lakh] on day seven. On day eight, the film collected ₹6.50 crore nett in India, in all languages, as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹ 177.75 crore. The GOAT had an overall 24.15% Tamil occupancy on Thursday.

Hindustan Times review of The Goat

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Director Venkat Prabhu must first be lauded for writing a story that travels the world and has family sentiment, action, humour and drama interlaced with twists and plenty of tributes. He has given Thalapathy Vijay a story that is quite different from the Tamil star’s last few outings and it’s refreshing. Vijay is seen in two roles and the two characters are radically quite different and that’s what makes it interesting. Venkat Prabhu has loaded the film with a lot of tributes starting from Captain Vijayanath, SPB and Ajith’s Mankatha hook step to his late cousin, Bhavatharini, and numerous Vijay films."

About The GOAT

Apart from Vijay, the cast includes Prashanth, Sneha, Prabhudheva, Vaibhav, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Yogi Babu, Sneha, Yugendran, Premgi Amaren, and VTV Ganesh among others. Vijay left his fans in awe with his action-packed avatar in the trailer. It introduced Vijay as a field agent and spy who has carried out over 65 successful operations in his career. In the film, Vijay is seen in a double role, playing a father as well as his son.