Thalapathy Vijay’s film GOAT arrives in theatres but fans feel MS Dhoni’s ‘greatest of all time’ cameo steals the show

The cameo trend is huge in the Indian film industry at the moment, where actors who make a special appearance end up garnering more love than the lead stars. A good example of this was Vijay Deverakonda’s entry as Arjuna in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD. Or Shah Rukh Khan’s epic cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer national award winning film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022). Recently Katrina Kaif’s poster appearance in Vicky Kaushal’s film Bad Newz also received a lot of attention. Well, the same seems to have happened with Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamil film GOAT. MS Dhoni’s special appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s film GOAT

The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu, stars Vijay in dual roles as a Special Anti-Terrorism Squad officer and his son, alongside Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer and Sneha. The science fiction action film arrived in theatres today and received mixed reviews, with some lauding Vijay’s swag and others calling it a disaster. But one segment that has been loved collectively by all netizens is a scene where cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays for IPL. We are talking about his archival footage from the stadium used in GOAT.

Gushing over MS Dhoni and his mind-blowing appearance, one social media user gushed, “The way @vp_offl has brought in the #CSK flavor to the film, #Dhoni reference and especially the shot when #Thaladhoni looks at the sky is quite outstanding. Requires special mention and a lot of creativity has gone into it 💪”, whereas another netizen tweeted: “You know what, It is purely MS Dhoni who makes us sit in the climax of #GOAT not @actorvijay. Few glimpses of him making theaters electrifying! Especially this original cricket scene used in the movie was ultra goosebumps material 💥.” A third fan shared, “Masterstroke from #VenkatPrabhu to add #MSDhoni and #ChennaiSuperKings reference in the climax scenes of #TheGoat movie. Thala Dhoni and Thala Vijay are Greatest of all time!!”

Well, if you are a Dhoni fan, go book your tickets now!